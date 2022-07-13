  
Increased Arogyasri procedures from Aug. 1, Family Doctor concept from Aug. 15: CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Jul 13, 2022, 11:35 pm IST
Updated Jul 13, 2022, 11:35 pm IST
 At a review meeting on medical and health, Jagan asked officials to speed up the precautionary Covid dose administration to the public. (DC file photo)

VIJAYAWADA: AP would implement the ‘Family Doctor’ concept from August 15, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy announced on Wednesday.

The chief minister advised officials to include more procedures in the Aarogyasri scheme from August 1. At a review meeting on medical and health, he asked officials to speed up the precautionary Covid dose administration to the public.

Jagan emphasized on equipping village clinics and PHCs with digital video connectivity, besides providing virtual bank accounts to Arogyasri beneficiaries for directly crediting the amount into the patient's account. This would be directed to the hospital's account.

He said hospitals must take a consent form before admitting the patient and a declaration form at the time of discharging, duly filling in the details of the treatment, the government’s assistance and Aarogya Aasara.

The CM asked officials to enclose toll-free-number 14400 or 104 in the declaration form, in order to help patients raise complaints about additional fees or bribery, if any.

Also, send health personnel to enquire about the health condition of the discharged persons and submit feedback on the services provided to the patient, he asked officials.

He said officials must focus on preventing bribe-taking, by making use of the 108 and 104 services and display the ACB toll-free numbers on the vehicles.

Reviewing Covid conditions in the state, Jagan asked them to speed up the vaccination process, especially for those aged above 60, as the duration of precaution dose has been reduced.

Officials informed the CM that the Covid situation was completely under control in the state and only a few cases are getting registered. Only 69 such patients were admitted to hospitals and all of them were recovering. As for vaccination, they said 87.15 per cent of the people were given precautionary doses, 99.69 per cent of the 15-17-year-olds have been administered with two doses and 98.93 per cent of those between 12 and 14 years completed the second dose.

Reviewing the recruitment of staff in the health sector, Jagan asked officials to complete the process by the end of this month. There should be sufficient number of doctors and staff in all facilities -- from the primary health centre to the teaching hospitals.

Officials said 40,476 posts have been filled so far across the state since 2019. The CM asked them to expedite the construction works of 16 new medical colleges and start the classes at the earliest.

Health minister Vidadala Rajani, chief secretary Sameer Sharma, medical and health principal secretary Muddada Ravichandra and some other officials participated in the meeting.

