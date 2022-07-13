High alert continues as Godavari set to touch third danger level

Vijayawada: As Godavari river flows in full spate with water level touching 15.07ft at Sir Arthur Cotton barrage in Dowleswaram with a discharge of 15.11 lakh cusecs of water downstream by 8pm, a high alert is on all along the course of the river.

Water resources authorities said the water level at Bhadrachalam crossed 53 feet, crossing the third danger mark by late in the evening. It takes nearly 18 hours for the rise in water level at Sir Arthur Cotton barrage under ideal circumstances. The water level there was expected to touch the third warning level of 17.75ft with a discharge of over 17 lakh cusecs downstream by Thursday afternoon.

Godavari conservator Kasi Visweswara Rao said, “We have identified five to six vulnerable villages including Sundaravalli, Kolla and Bobbilanka for emergency relief in case the river witnesses heavy floods. We are keeping our technical personnel ready and mobilised flood relief material to meet exigency.”

The authorities all along the course of Godavari are maintaining high alert.

As for the Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, 18 out of 22 mandals were identified as flood-prone and 31 island villages are located in these vulnerable mandals. The district administration has arranged mechanised and country boats for rescue works in case an emergency arose in all the 31 islands villages.

Officials have identified 338 pregnant women, of which 52 are in the high-risk category and they are being closely monitored, to be shifted to the health centre in case of a need. As many as 970 elderly people have also been identified for possible assistance.

Nearly 1,000 people have already been evacuated to cyclone shelters. The district authorities say that as the villagers construct their houses one meter above the road level, their houses will not be affected as of now; unless the third flood warning is issued.

Those living in kutcha houses were being evacuated to relief centres. As the islanders are vulnerable to poisonous snake bites during the season of floods in Godavari, the authorities have kept stocks of the requisite medicines in the PHCs with a doctor working 24x7.

Officials are providing drinking water packets, milk, food and other essentials to the marooned villagers in the islands.

Konaseema collector Himanshu Shukla said, “We have taken up all requisite steps to face the floods even if the third flood warning is issued at the Dowleswaram barrage. As we have to disconnect power supply when water reaches such a level to avoid transformers getting affected, we have distributed 20,000 candles, two each for a family, in the absence of power supply.”

The East Godavari district administration has geared up its rescue and relief machinery to meet the flood situation. District collector Madhavi advised youngsters not to rush to Godavari bridges and flood banks to take selfies on their mobile phones, as it could pose a serious risk to their lives.

In Eluru district, nearly 3,239 flood victims have been evacuated to rehabilitation centres and the district administration has appointed special officers at rehabilitation centres to take care of the affected people.

Meanwhile, under the influence of incessant rainfall, agricultural crops suffered inundation in about 5,400 acres, causing damage to paddy nurseries, paddy and cotton in five districts including Alluri Sitarama Raju, East Godavari, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, West Godavari and Eluru.

Eluru district collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh said, “We have evacuated 6,000 people in the last two days especially from flood-hit Velerupadu and Kukkunuru mandals in the district to the rehabilitation centres and taking care of them. We are in touch with the officials from Telangana districts to assess the Godavari flood situation to prepare the action plan to ensure safety for all vulnerable people.”