  
Nation Current Affairs 13 Jul 2022 Covid set to become ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Covid set to become endemic, seasonal: Health chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 13, 2022, 12:09 am IST
Updated Jul 13, 2022, 7:31 am IST
Director of public health (DPH) G. Srinivasa Rao said that the infection should be treated as any other seasonal disease or like normal flu. (ANI/Twitter)
 Director of public health (DPH) G. Srinivasa Rao said that the infection should be treated as any other seasonal disease or like normal flu. (ANI/Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Covid-19 is on its way to become an endemic, a seasonal disease, Telangana’s top health official said on Tuesday.

Director of public health (DPH) G. Srinivasa Rao said that the infection should be treated as any other seasonal disease or like normal flu. He said even though the number of Covid cases had surged recently, there had been no death and only a few hospitalisations in the state. It is to be noted that no other government or medical body in the world has termed Covid-19 as seasonal until now.

The DPH said only people with comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart and kidney ailments and obesity were being hospitalised and such people should exercise caution. However, he added that people still needed to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

Stressing that many people who were suffering from typhoid had contracted it by eating street foods such as pani puri, Dr Rao said typhoid was now being referred to as the ‘pani puri disease’ and advised people to avoid the snack.

The DPH said once the heavy rains subsided, the state would see a rise in seasonal diseases such as viral fevers, malaria, dengue and water-borne diseases. He said especially the state’s urban areas had recorded a rise in typhoid and dengue cases. “The health department has alerted all DMHOs and set up rapid health teams across the state. Wherever there are outbreaks and clusters, we are holding health camps,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad has seen a surge of dengue cases and recorded 144 cases in just 10 days from July 1 to 10, as per data provided by the health department. In the month of June, the city reported 257 cases of the disease and until now this year, 516 cases have been recorded. A total of 1,184 cases of dengue have been reported in the state until July 10.

 As for other seasonal diseases, from June 1, considered the beginning of the monsoon season, to July 11, Hyderabad has reported 154 cases of typhoid, 995 cases of acute diarrhoeal disease, three cases of dysentery and a single case of acute hepatitis. Across the state, a total of 2,752 cases of typhoid have been reported during this period.

...
Tags: covid-19 endemic, typhoid affected street food, typhoid pani puri disease, dengue cases surge in hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

She first released a video about the SI’s actions and another video in which she alleged that the SI asked her to come to his office. She said she would however withdraw the complaint to save her from future problems. — Representational image/DC

Rebbena SI facing allegations of sexual harassment

She said that four streams — Munneru, Akeru, Palair and Watti wagu — are flowing at dangerous levels. Signboards were placed at the respective streams, cautioning people against visiting or crossing the corresponding roads over them. — DC Image

Rathod calls for caution as 214 lakes continue to overflow in Mahbubabad

Another citizen, a heart patient, said he had made his windows airtight to prevent the entry of the sound. — Representational image/By arrangement

Senior citizens blame cops on bike racing incidents

Officials feared that keeping the patients in the Matha Shishu Samrakshana government hospital was not safe in a flood situation and when heavy rains were forecast for the next two days. — Representational image/DC

Patients shifted to safer place from hospital on banks of Godavari



MOST POPULAR

 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi to join Biden at I2U2 virtual summit tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the four-nation India-Israel-US-UAE (I2U2) virtual summit to be held on Thursday, New Delhi announced on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Quad leaders condole Abe's demise, issue joint statement

Shinzo Abe. (AFP)

SC extends Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair's interim bail in UP case

Supreme Court (PTI)

Chinese fighters fly near Ladakh LAC flashpoints

The aircraft, which flew near the Indian position early morning at 4 am, was detected by the men on ground and Indian radars. (Representational Photo: PTI)

SC to hear on Thursday plea of TV anchor against FIRs for doctored Rahul video

Supreme Court (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->