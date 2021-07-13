TS to approve filling up of 50,000 jobs

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao issued directions to officials on July 9 to submit a detailed report on vacancies in government departments to the Cabinet for approval on July 12. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: A long wait of government job aspirants and unemployed youth for job notifications is expected to end with the State Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to approve the filling up of over 50,000 vacancies in government departments. The job notifications were last issued in 2018.

The previous recruitment drive came to a halt for over three years, after the government devised a new zonal system for recruitments to ensure 95 per cent reservations for locals in employment and education opportunities. The creation of new districts, zones and multi-zones and the creation of a new zonal system based on them besides securing Centre's approval took three years.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao issued directions to officials on July 9 to submit a detailed report on vacancies in government departments to the Cabinet for approval on July 12.

Following this, officials of the finance department and heads of various departments identified vacancies and prepared a report. Accordingly, officials identified 50,000 vacancies, out of which, a majority were found in police and education departments.

After the cabinet approval on Tuesday, the indent is expected to be sent to recruitment agencies such as the TS Public Service Commission, the TS Police Recruitment Board, the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board, etc, to enable them to issue job notifications, conduct exams and release the finalised selection lists.

The government is planning to issue notifications from August in a phased manner to ensure that all candidates get an opportunity to appear for recruitment exams with no clash in exam dates or other milestones of the recruitment process.