Nation Current Affairs 13 Jul 2021 TS to approve fillin ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TS to approve filling up of 50,000 jobs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 13, 2021, 6:41 am IST
Updated Jul 13, 2021, 6:41 am IST
Most jobs likely in police and education departments
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao issued directions to officials on July 9 to submit a detailed report on vacancies in government departments to the Cabinet for approval on July 12. (Twitter)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao issued directions to officials on July 9 to submit a detailed report on vacancies in government departments to the Cabinet for approval on July 12. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: A long wait of government job aspirants and unemployed youth for job notifications is expected to end with the State Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to approve the filling up of over 50,000 vacancies in government departments. The job notifications were last issued in 2018.

The previous recruitment drive came to a halt for over three years, after the government devised a new zonal system for recruitments to ensure 95 per cent reservations for locals in employment and education opportunities. The creation of new districts, zones and multi-zones and the creation of a new zonal system based on them besides securing Centre's approval took three years.

 

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao issued directions to officials on July 9 to submit a detailed report on vacancies in government departments to the Cabinet for approval on July 12.

Following this, officials of the finance department and heads of various departments identified vacancies and prepared a report. Accordingly, officials identified 50,000 vacancies, out of which, a majority were found in police and education departments.

After the cabinet approval on Tuesday, the indent is expected to be sent to recruitment agencies such as the TS Public Service Commission, the TS Police Recruitment Board, the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board, etc, to enable them to issue job notifications, conduct exams and release the finalised selection lists.

 

The government is planning to issue notifications from August in a phased manner to ensure that all candidates get an opportunity to appear for recruitment exams with no clash in exam dates or other milestones of the recruitment process.

...
Tags: telangana cabinet, chief minister k chandrasekhar rao, job opportunities, recruitment
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 13 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Water resources minister P. Anil Kumar Yadav with Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Image/File)

Krishna river water row: Andhra minister says Telangana violating directives

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy. (PTI Photo)

Revanth Reddy on mission mode to defeat TRS

Rain lashed parts of the national capital early on Tuesday morning. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi's wait for monsoon ends, rains in parts of city

People sit in the observation area after being inoculated with a dose of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in Manipal Hospital in Bangalore on June 18, 2021. (Manjunath Kiran / AFP)

Will receive EUL for Covaxin from WHO at earliest, says Bharat Biotech



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

Emergency approval for Zydus Cadila to take few more days, say sources

A health worker holds one vial of Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D vaccine. (Photo: AP)

Cabinet expansion: All 43 leaders take oath, complete list here

Visual from PM Narendra Modi's meet at Lok Kalyan Marg ahead of cabinet expansion. (ANI Photo)

India records 37,154 new cases of Covid in last 24 hours, 724 deaths reported

A pair of protective goggles of a deceased COVID-19 victim lies in a cremation ground in Gauhati. (Photo: AP)

Pharmacists eligible to work in government hospitals

Clinical pharmacists are appointed in the private sector in the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers certified hospitals. Representational Image (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->