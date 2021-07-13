Nation Current Affairs 13 Jul 2021 PM Narendra Modi to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Narendra Modi to interact with CMs of these six states on Covid situation

PTI
Published Jul 13, 2021, 3:32 pm IST
Updated Jul 13, 2021, 3:32 pm IST
PM will meet the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala on July 16
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Screengrab/Twitter/@BJP4India)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Screengrab/Twitter/@BJP4India)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala on July 16 to discuss the COVID-19 situation in these states.

These are among the states where the Covid infection numbers have seen an increase in several districts or have not in general seen a dip like they have in most other states.

 

Modi on Tuesday interacted with the chief ministers of eight North-Eastern states, another region of concern, through video conferencing, and said the vaccination drive needs to be continuously ramped up to deal with the pandemic.

He also said that it is a matter of concern that big crowds are thronging hill stations and market areas without masks and social distancing.

...
Tags: narendra modi, covid situation, tamil nadu, karnataka, andhra pradesh, odisha, maharashtra, kerala
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (PTI Photo)

We have got every right and we are going to start work: K'taka CM on Mekedatu project

Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan (PTI file photo)

Kerala Governor to join fast against dowry

Karnataka leaders had written to Vijayan requesting him to halt the process of renaming villages. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kerala CM says no decision taken to change name of any village in Kasaragod

C T Ravi said the step would curb growing population amid limited natural resources. (Photo: PTI/File)

High time Karnataka brings in new population policy: BJP National Gen Secy C T Ravi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

Kerala CM says no decision taken to change name of any village in Kasaragod

Karnataka leaders had written to Vijayan requesting him to halt the process of renaming villages. (Photo: PTI/File)

Will receive EUL for Covaxin from WHO at earliest, says Bharat Biotech

People sit in the observation area after being inoculated with a dose of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in Manipal Hospital in Bangalore on June 18, 2021. (Manjunath Kiran / AFP)

Emergency approval for Zydus Cadila to take few more days, say sources

A health worker holds one vial of Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D vaccine. (Photo: AP)

Cabinet expansion: All 43 leaders take oath, complete list here

Visual from PM Narendra Modi's meet at Lok Kalyan Marg ahead of cabinet expansion. (ANI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->