Kerala Governor to join fast against dowry

PTI
Published Jul 13, 2021, 1:40 pm IST
Updated Jul 13, 2021, 1:40 pm IST
Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan (PTI file photo)
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will take part in an anti-dowry fast here on Wednesday to create awareness about the social evil.

The dawn-to-dusk fast will be organised at Gandhi Bhavan here by the Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi and other such outfits, to create social awareness against the practice of giving and taking dowry as part of marriages.

 

The Governor, in a response to the call made by the Gandhian organizations, decided to join the fast and would attend the programme from 4.30 pm till the end, Raj Bhavan sources here said.

The programme would also aim at ending atrocities against women and to address the need to make Kerala a safer place for them.

Last month, Khan had made an emotional appeal to women to say no to dowry when it was demanded during the time of marriages and expressed willingness to be part of any "organised" voluntary movement to create awareness against the menace.

 

Tags: kerala governor arif mohammed khan, dowry deaths, protest against dowry, atrocities against women
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


