Nation Current Affairs 13 Jul 2021 India's first C ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India's first COVID patient tests positive again for coronavirus

PTI
Published Jul 13, 2021, 10:34 pm IST
Updated Jul 13, 2021, 10:34 pm IST
Her samples were tested as she was prepared to go to New Delhi for study purposes
A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at a station in Mumbai. (Representative Photo:PTI)
 A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at a station in Mumbai. (Representative Photo:PTI)

Thrissur: A woman medico, who was India's first COVID-19 case, has tested positive again for the virus, health authorities said here on Tuesday.

"She is reinfected with COVID-19. Her RT-PCR is positive, antigen is negative. She is asymptomatic," Thrissur DMO Dr K J Reena told PTI.

 

Her samples were tested as she was prepared to go to New Delhi for study purposes. Then the RT-PCRresult turned out to be positive, she said.

The woman is presently at home and "she is OK," the doctor said.

It was on January 30, 2020 that the third-year medical student from Wuhan university tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the country's first COVID-19 patient, days after she had returned home following semester holidays.

After nearly three weeks of treatment at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital, she had tested negative twice for the virus, confirming her recovery, and was discharged on February 20, 2020.

 

...
Tags: first covid case, covid positive, covid-19 positive, medico tests positive, kerala medico
Location: India, Kerala, Thrissur


Latest From Nation

Sources said a Rs 1 crore defamation suit will be filed against Koushik Reddy for making the allegation of bribe-taking against Manickam Tagore. (DC Image)

Legal notice to Padi Koushik Reddy over bribe allegation against Tagore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the interaction with Chief Ministers of North Eastern states on Covid-19 situation via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Modi cautions on possible third wave of Covid-19

Venkateswara Temple, Tirumala. (Photo:DC)

TTD may adopt Israeli tech to strengthen security at Tirumala

Smriti Irani, Sarbananda Sonowal and Scindia. (Photo:PTI)

Smriti, Scindia, Sonowal on powerful panels as govt reconstitutes cabinet committees



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pharmacists eligible to work in government hospitals

Clinical pharmacists are appointed in the private sector in the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers certified hospitals. Representational Image (AFP)

India logs 41,506 new cases of Covid, 895 fresh fatalities

A health worker takes swab sample of a devotee who will be participatinng in an annual Rath Yatra or chariot procession of Lord Jagannath at Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)

India's COVID 'R-value' increased in July first week over June, says IMSc scientist

A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman. (Photo: PTI)

Over 34 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India till date

The ministry said 34,00,76,232 vaccine doses were administered as per the provisional report till 7 am, with over 42 lakh (42,64,123) doses being given in a span of 24 hours. (AFP Photo)

Newly inducted union ministers take charge, PM Modi resumes work

PM Modi-led BJP govt's new Union Cabinet Ministers. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->