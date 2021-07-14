Nation Current Affairs 13 Jul 2021 Committee with three ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Committee with three ministers to oversee land scheme in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 14, 2021, 2:19 am IST
Updated Jul 14, 2021, 7:14 am IST
Chief Minister advised officials to form these panels with ministers of municipal administration, panchayat raj and revenue departments
The chief minister said six lakh women were benefited by sustainable livelihood efforts under YSR Cheyutha and YSR Aasara schemes this year. (PTI)
 The chief minister said six lakh women were benefited by sustainable livelihood efforts under YSR Cheyutha and YSR Aasara schemes this year. (PTI)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has announced that a committee with three ministers would be appointed for the effective implementation of Jagananna Saswatha Bhuraksha scheme. He advised officials to form these panels with ministers of municipal administration, panchayat raj and revenue departments.

Jagan held a review meeting on Panchayat Raj and rural development in the CM camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday. He asked officials to construct village Secretariats, village clinics and digital libraries by year-end and render good service to people.

 

The CM also asked them to complete geo-tagging and review the progress of construction of those buildings. “Start the works on infrastructure facilities in these colonies on apriority basis. Give importance to the cleanliness drive programme in the villages,” he said.

The chief minister accorded permission for launch of 14,000 tricycles in villages and 1034 autos in urban areas.

While 23,747 green ambassadors and 4,482 green guards were on duty for door-to-door collection of garbage across the state, approval was given to recruit an additional 11,453 green ambassadors and 5,551 green guards.

 

It was decided to use heavy machinery for waste management. Some 9148 incinerators, 3,279 mist blowers, 3197 bush cutters, 3130 hypertension toilet cleaners, 165 portable thermal fogging machines and 157 shuddering machines were arranged, officials said.

Officials said PPE kits were distributed to all green ambassadors and green guards.

The CM asked officials to focus attention on maintenance of garbage collection vehicles and disposal of PPE kits. The solid and liquid waste management system in villages and towns should be implemented properly. A Clean Andhra Pradesh would be possible only if municipal and panchayat raj departments work hand-in-hand, he said.

 

Jagan asked officials to make arrangements for collection of wet wastage in rural areas and asked them to display a special number in villages for collection and shifting of garbage to treatment plants.

The chief minister said six lakh women were benefited by sustainable livelihood efforts under YSR Cheyutha and YSR Aasara schemes this year. He directed the officials to ensure there are no marketing problems to them. Sign contract with only such companies that have a wide range of marketing capabilities, he told officials.

Jagan said the YSR Jala Kala project will be helpful to lakhs of farmers. Officials must focus on effective implementation of the project.

 

The CM said, “Construct check-dam type structures near bridges on small rivers across the state so that water can be stored upto 3-4 feet. These structures will help increase ground water level,” he said and advised the officials to prepare an action plan.

The officials explained to the CM the progress of various works under the Rural Development department. While discussing on the Jagananna Pacha Thoranam, they said this was targeted to plant saplings in schools and hospitals as part of the Nadu Nedu scheme.

The officials also briefed the CM on the progress of YSR Bima, Jal Jeevan Mission and the progress of rural highways construction works.

 

Panchayat Raj and rural development minister PR Reddy, Panchayat Raj principal secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, Panchayat Raj commissioner Girija Shankar, SERP CEO Raja Babu and Swacha Andhra Corporation MD Sampath Kumar were present.

...
Tags: cm jaganmohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

A decrease of 2,832 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. (PTI Photo)

India records 38,792 fresh Covid cases, 624 deaths

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi (PTI file photo)

Gandhis, Prashant Kishor meet over Punjab, LS polls

Tigers are coming close to agricultural fields in Penchikaplpet, Bejjur, Dahegam, Sirpur (T) and Kagaznagar in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. Representational Image (PTI)

Villagers panic after watching tiger killing calf; tiger chases them

Despite high cases in Khammam, there are no micro-containment zones in the district. Representational Image (PTI)

Covid cases on rise in Khammam as norms ignored



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's first COVID patient tests positive again for coronavirus

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at a station in Mumbai. (Representative Photo:PTI)

PM Narendra Modi to chair Council of Ministers meeting on July 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Pharmacists eligible to work in government hospitals

Clinical pharmacists are appointed in the private sector in the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers certified hospitals. Representational Image (AFP)

Hizb chief's two sons in J&K among 11 sacked sacked in 'national interest'

Syed Salahuddin. (Photo:PTI)

Cabinet expansion: All 43 leaders take oath, complete list here

Visual from PM Narendra Modi's meet at Lok Kalyan Marg ahead of cabinet expansion. (ANI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->