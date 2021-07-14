Committee with three ministers to oversee land scheme in Andhra Pradesh

The chief minister said six lakh women were benefited by sustainable livelihood efforts under YSR Cheyutha and YSR Aasara schemes this year. (PTI)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has announced that a committee with three ministers would be appointed for the effective implementation of Jagananna Saswatha Bhuraksha scheme. He advised officials to form these panels with ministers of municipal administration, panchayat raj and revenue departments.

Jagan held a review meeting on Panchayat Raj and rural development in the CM camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday. He asked officials to construct village Secretariats, village clinics and digital libraries by year-end and render good service to people.

The CM also asked them to complete geo-tagging and review the progress of construction of those buildings. “Start the works on infrastructure facilities in these colonies on apriority basis. Give importance to the cleanliness drive programme in the villages,” he said.

The chief minister accorded permission for launch of 14,000 tricycles in villages and 1034 autos in urban areas.

While 23,747 green ambassadors and 4,482 green guards were on duty for door-to-door collection of garbage across the state, approval was given to recruit an additional 11,453 green ambassadors and 5,551 green guards.

It was decided to use heavy machinery for waste management. Some 9148 incinerators, 3,279 mist blowers, 3197 bush cutters, 3130 hypertension toilet cleaners, 165 portable thermal fogging machines and 157 shuddering machines were arranged, officials said.

Officials said PPE kits were distributed to all green ambassadors and green guards.

The CM asked officials to focus attention on maintenance of garbage collection vehicles and disposal of PPE kits. The solid and liquid waste management system in villages and towns should be implemented properly. A Clean Andhra Pradesh would be possible only if municipal and panchayat raj departments work hand-in-hand, he said.

Jagan asked officials to make arrangements for collection of wet wastage in rural areas and asked them to display a special number in villages for collection and shifting of garbage to treatment plants.

The chief minister said six lakh women were benefited by sustainable livelihood efforts under YSR Cheyutha and YSR Aasara schemes this year. He directed the officials to ensure there are no marketing problems to them. Sign contract with only such companies that have a wide range of marketing capabilities, he told officials.

Jagan said the YSR Jala Kala project will be helpful to lakhs of farmers. Officials must focus on effective implementation of the project.

The CM said, “Construct check-dam type structures near bridges on small rivers across the state so that water can be stored upto 3-4 feet. These structures will help increase ground water level,” he said and advised the officials to prepare an action plan.

The officials explained to the CM the progress of various works under the Rural Development department. While discussing on the Jagananna Pacha Thoranam, they said this was targeted to plant saplings in schools and hospitals as part of the Nadu Nedu scheme.

The officials also briefed the CM on the progress of YSR Bima, Jal Jeevan Mission and the progress of rural highways construction works.

Panchayat Raj and rural development minister PR Reddy, Panchayat Raj principal secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, Panchayat Raj commissioner Girija Shankar, SERP CEO Raja Babu and Swacha Andhra Corporation MD Sampath Kumar were present.