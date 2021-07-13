AP to file petition in SC against Telangana ‘Violation’ of water agreements

The taking-over of reservoirs and associated power plants by the Union Government would end disputes between states. (PTI)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh would file a petition in the Supreme Court on the “violation” of rules by Telangana government in drawing water “illegally” from River Krishna “without following KRMB directions”.

According to reliable information, the AP government has prepared a petition on Telangana irregularities vis-a-vis sharing of Krishna water and violation of KRMB norms and would file the petition at the apex court in a day or two.

The AP government would plead that the projects on interstate rivers and associated power plants should be recognized as national projects.

According to officials, construction of new irrigation projects without any permission and using excess water by violating the water sharing agreement has turned into a big problem for AP. Hence the state government is seeking a permanent resolution in the Supreme Court.

The government said the Constitution of India gave responsibility of resolving water disputes to the Union Government. Hence, all projects on interstate rivers and associated power plants should be in the control of the central government.

According to the Bachawat Award, drinking water and irrigation are the first priority. Power generation can be done only when water is released for irrigation purposes, and water should not be released for power generation.

Further, the upper state (Telangana) cannot adamantly release water for power generation going waste into the sea without considering the necessities of the lower state (AP) and this is a violation of human rights.

Ever since the announcement of the Bachawat Award, all the states have been strictly following this protocol and this policy has legitimacy. Over time, tribunals and courts have ruled on a number of disputes, legitimizing the Bachawat policy.

“AP is forced to knock at the Supreme Court doors as the upper state violates the water sharing agreements and KRMB direction without caring about the laws. The AP government is mentioning about the adverse impact of releasing of water for power generation by TS, on lakhs of farmers and cultivation activity.

Further, AP is highlighting the infringement of fundamental rights of water and food of AP people, which is allegedly done without any regard to KRMB directions.

A conditions of clashes between police and irrigation officials of AP and TS had been created, and AP lodged a complaint with KRMB, saying Telangana did not bother to consider the KRMB orders.

Apart from this, the AP state will also report to the apex court on the knee-jerk reaction to the finalization of the KRMB procedures, making it unsustainable, and the Centre's failure to take drastic action on issues such as the finalization of the procedures, officials said.

AP claimed that the responsibility of protection rights of farmers and people of the state is on the shoulders of the state government. Hence, it is knocking the doors of the apex court, seeking justice.

The AP government is seeking immediate finalization of the KRMB procedures and jurisdiction.

Further, AP is urging the Supreme Court to give orders to the central government to take over reservoirs and associated power projects in its control and distribute Krishna river water among Telangana and AP state according to the agreements of the duo states.