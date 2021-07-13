Nation Current Affairs 13 Jul 2021 Andhra Pradesh steps ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh steps up vigil for COVID-19 third wave

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 13, 2021, 7:02 am IST
Updated Jul 13, 2021, 7:02 am IST
A fine of Rs.100 will be imposed if the mask is not worn in public places
People queue up to register for Covid vaccine during a vaccination drive at Urban Primary Health Centre at Chinnawaltair in Visakhapatnam. (DC)
 People queue up to register for Covid vaccine during a vaccination drive at Urban Primary Health Centre at Chinnawaltair in Visakhapatnam. (DC)

Visakhapatnam: The state government has geared up for a possible Covie-19 third wave hitting after the third week of August by arranging nearly 70,000 beds with oxygen supply at designated private and government hospitals across the state, recruiting additional staff with walk-in facilities and facilitating quick production of drugs.

Srikakulam collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar said "Oxygen cylinders or concentrators should be set up in all government hospitals with more than 50 beds. The government is going to increase the number of ventilators in hospitals by 50 per cent. In 100-bed government hospitals, 20 per cent should be allocated as ICU beds and 80 per cent as non-ICU beds."

 

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Andhra Medical College principal Dr P.V. Sudhakar, who is the North Andhra Covid-19 special officer, said, "We have kept nearly 7,000 beds with oxygen supply in Vizag for possible third wave after August 15. Nearly 25 per cent of the cases may be reported from children due to incomplete vaccination and opening of educational institutions by August."

Dr C. Prabhakara Reddy, former state Covid-19 control centre special officer, said the rising value of R-naught (reproduction number) from the past few days indicated the chances of the third wave coming.

 

"If the R-naught value increases beyond one, it means the rate of spread of disease increases rapidly," Dr Prabhakara Reddy said.

On the other hand, the police was also instructed to take strong action against the violators of Covid-19 protocols. The state police said the new curfew timings would be effective from July 13.

“Citizens travelling during the curfew will have to apply for an e-pass,” a police official told Deccan Chronicle.

A fine of Rs.100 will be imposed if the mask is not worn in public places. Even in commercial outlets like shopping malls, cinema theatres, hotels, and restaurants, masks must be worn by everyone. Huge penalties will be slapped in case of violations.

 

A Whatsapp number will be created for strict implementation of the enforcement measures. The curfew relations were rescheduled from 6 am to 9 pm.

 

Covid-19 meter

  • 1,578 positive cases reported in 24 hours
  • 3,041 discharged
  • 22 deceased
  • Active cases 27,195
  • R-naught value rising alarmingly
  • 3rd wave may possibly appear after August 15
  • Nearly 70,000 beds with oxygen supply ready
  • Third wave may peak in Oct-Nov
  • Health officials expect 20 lakh cases in third wave, including 25% among children

...
Tags: covid third wave andhra pradesh, oxygen beds, andhra pradesh curfew
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Horoscope 13 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Water resources minister P. Anil Kumar Yadav with Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Image/File)

Krishna river water row: Andhra minister says Telangana violating directives

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy. (PTI Photo)

Revanth Reddy on mission mode to defeat TRS

Rain lashed parts of the national capital early on Tuesday morning. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi's wait for monsoon ends, rains in parts of city

People sit in the observation area after being inoculated with a dose of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in Manipal Hospital in Bangalore on June 18, 2021. (Manjunath Kiran / AFP)

Will receive EUL for Covaxin from WHO at earliest, says Bharat Biotech



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

Emergency approval for Zydus Cadila to take few more days, say sources

A health worker holds one vial of Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D vaccine. (Photo: AP)

Cabinet expansion: All 43 leaders take oath, complete list here

Visual from PM Narendra Modi's meet at Lok Kalyan Marg ahead of cabinet expansion. (ANI Photo)

India records 37,154 new cases of Covid in last 24 hours, 724 deaths reported

A pair of protective goggles of a deceased COVID-19 victim lies in a cremation ground in Gauhati. (Photo: AP)

Pharmacists eligible to work in government hospitals

Clinical pharmacists are appointed in the private sector in the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers certified hospitals. Representational Image (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->