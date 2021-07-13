Andhra Pradesh steps up vigil for COVID-19 third wave

People queue up to register for Covid vaccine during a vaccination drive at Urban Primary Health Centre at Chinnawaltair in Visakhapatnam. (DC)

Visakhapatnam: The state government has geared up for a possible Covie-19 third wave hitting after the third week of August by arranging nearly 70,000 beds with oxygen supply at designated private and government hospitals across the state, recruiting additional staff with walk-in facilities and facilitating quick production of drugs.

Srikakulam collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar said "Oxygen cylinders or concentrators should be set up in all government hospitals with more than 50 beds. The government is going to increase the number of ventilators in hospitals by 50 per cent. In 100-bed government hospitals, 20 per cent should be allocated as ICU beds and 80 per cent as non-ICU beds."

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Andhra Medical College principal Dr P.V. Sudhakar, who is the North Andhra Covid-19 special officer, said, "We have kept nearly 7,000 beds with oxygen supply in Vizag for possible third wave after August 15. Nearly 25 per cent of the cases may be reported from children due to incomplete vaccination and opening of educational institutions by August."

Dr C. Prabhakara Reddy, former state Covid-19 control centre special officer, said the rising value of R-naught (reproduction number) from the past few days indicated the chances of the third wave coming.

"If the R-naught value increases beyond one, it means the rate of spread of disease increases rapidly," Dr Prabhakara Reddy said.

On the other hand, the police was also instructed to take strong action against the violators of Covid-19 protocols. The state police said the new curfew timings would be effective from July 13.

“Citizens travelling during the curfew will have to apply for an e-pass,” a police official told Deccan Chronicle.

A fine of Rs.100 will be imposed if the mask is not worn in public places. Even in commercial outlets like shopping malls, cinema theatres, hotels, and restaurants, masks must be worn by everyone. Huge penalties will be slapped in case of violations.

A Whatsapp number will be created for strict implementation of the enforcement measures. The curfew relations were rescheduled from 6 am to 9 pm.

