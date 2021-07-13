Additional land being allotted to the greenfield airport

Revenue authorities handed over 1,100 acres of land to the Andhra Pradesh airport development corporation (APADCL), an the SPV (special purpose vehicle). Representative Image. (AFP)

Nellore: Additional land is being acquired on a war-footing as part of a bid to develop airport-linked industries and cargo handling facilities at the proposed greenfield airport at Dagadarthi near Nellore.

A reason for extending the scope of the proposed airport is the fast pace of development at industrial parks and the special economic zones in the district.

Nellore is the lead district in terms of investment and income generated both in agriculture and allied sectors as also the manufacturing industry sector.

Nellore is industrially well-connected to South-East Asia through the Krishnapatnam Port, which is India’s largest private port. The Ramayapatnam port is another planned port coming up in neighbouring Prakasam district.

Nellore city also serves as an important industrial node along the Vishakapatnam – Chennai and the Chennai – Bangalore industrial corridors.

The proposed airport site is located about 30km north of Nellore. The site is situated on the west side of the Guntur-Chennai Highway (NH-16) and 26km away from Krishnapatnam port and 50km from Ramayapatnam port.

Recently, the AP government through its infrastructure corporation (INCAP) appointed RITES for updating of the techno-economic feasibility study (TEFS) report (primarily, updation of the passenger traffic forecast and cost estimates) and for a fresh cargo potential study.

Revenue authorities handed over 1,100 acres of land to the Andhra Pradesh airport development corporation (APADCL), an the SPV (special purpose vehicle). Some 488.42 acres belonging to the forest department is being acquired now, said district collector KVN Chakradhar Babu.

Saying that alternative land has been identified for compensatory afforestation, he expressed confidence in handing over the extent earmarked for the airport within the next three months.

He said land allocation has been increased from the proposed1600 acres to 2000 acres to scale up the project for commercial activity and set up airport-based industries.

The authorities have requested the principal chief conservator of forests, Guntur, to accord permission for initiation of transfer proposals and for conduct of a DGPS survey.