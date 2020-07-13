106th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

760,761

17,268

Recovered

469,375

12,315

Deaths

21,018

365

Maharashtra2237241231929448 Tamil Nadu118594711161636 Delhi102831742173165 Gujarat37636267441978 Uttar Pradesh2996819627313 Telangana2761216287313 Karnataka2681511100417 West Bengal2383715790804 Rajasthan2140416575472 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Haryana1799913645279 Madhya Pradesh1562711768622 Bihar12525933898 Assam12523833016 Odisha10097670354 Jammu and Kashmir89315399143 Punjab67494554175 Kerala5895345228 Chhatisgarh3415272814 Uttarakhand3230262143 Jharkhand3018210422 Goa190311568 Tripura171612481 Manipur14307710 Himachal Pradesh107876410 Puducherry104351714 Nagaland6443030 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh270922 Mizoram1971390 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya94432
Nation Current Affairs 13 Jul 2020 What can be done now ...
Nation, Current Affairs

What can be done now? Central officials mull Yogi's weekend lockdowns

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 13, 2020, 8:05 pm IST
Updated Jul 13, 2020, 8:27 pm IST
The thinking in the Home Ministry: Weekend lockdowns will prevent people from crowding markets
Representational image (PTI)
 Representational image (PTI)

New Delhi: With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to spread, senior officials in the Ministry of Home Affairs are not ruling out the possibility of extending the Uttar Pradesh model of weekend lockdowns extended to other parts of the country in the coming days.

These officials said though it is the states that will have to eventually decide on the local strategy to deal with the COVID-19 menace, the Union Home Ministry will guide them states with 'inputs'.

 

There is a growing view within the ministry that in at least some of the containment zones tighter restrictions may have to imposed again.

"The decision taken by UP to impose a weekend lockdown may be an effective strategy since footfalls in the markets or other public places increase substantially during the weekend. So this may well be extended to other states also,’’a senior official said.

 Similarly, on the issue of starting up public transport like the Metro in Delhi and full-scale operation of Mumbai's suburban trains, these officials claimed that this will be decide only during phase 3 of the unlock, which start next month.

The ministry does not seem to be in any hurry to resume the Metro services as the corona curve in the capital is continuing to rise. The Delhi government has requested the Home Ministry to resume the Metro services at least for essential services.

"Starting up Metro services at this time may be risky as there would be a huge rush. This will obviously will lead to a rapid spread of the virus. We need to wait for a few more days,’’ the official added.

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus lockdown, delhi coronavirus, union ministry


Latest From Nation

Union minister Prakash Javadekar at the press briefing. (PTI)

Union Cabinet formally extends free ration under PMGKAY till November 2020

File image of Sonia Gandhi, who heads the RGF.

Probe into Gandhi family-linked trusts ordered; Vendetta, says Congress

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa holds a review meeting in Bengaluru. (PTI photo)

Pressure builds on BSY to impose lockdown as Karnataka registers 2K new virus cases

Nirav Modi (file)

ED confiscates over Rs 329 cr assets of Nirav Modi under fugitive law



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

More drama and trouble for the Congress is expected in the coming months
 

With the pandemic in full-flow, it's no time to party

It’s been difficult to curb the jet-setting crowd from organising parties and society events. Photo source: Twitter
 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Record spike of COVID19 cases in India continues as count nears 9 lakhs

A cop stands guard outside a containment zone in Kolkata. PTI photo

US visa rules: Indian students concerned about deportation, dropping out semester

Representative Image. (AFP)

Separatist Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai, Jamaat members detained in Kashmir

Separatist Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai. (Photo- Twitter)

Travancore royal family's right in Padmanabhaswamy temple's administration upheld

Sri Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo: File)

India’s virus tally crosses 8 lakhs in just four days after crossing seven lakh mark

Firefighter spray disinfectant at at Golghar market during total lockdown in Gorakhpur. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham