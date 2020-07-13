106th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

760,761

17,268

Recovered

469,375

12,315

Deaths

21,018

365

Maharashtra2237241231929448 Tamil Nadu118594711161636 Delhi102831742173165 Gujarat37636267441978 Uttar Pradesh2996819627313 Telangana2761216287313 Karnataka2681511100417 West Bengal2383715790804 Rajasthan2140416575472 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Haryana1799913645279 Madhya Pradesh1562711768622 Bihar12525933898 Assam12523833016 Odisha10097670354 Jammu and Kashmir89315399143 Punjab67494554175 Kerala5895345228 Chhatisgarh3415272814 Uttarakhand3230262143 Jharkhand3018210422 Goa190311568 Tripura171612481 Manipur14307710 Himachal Pradesh107876410 Puducherry104351714 Nagaland6443030 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh270922 Mizoram1971390 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya94432
Nation Current Affairs 13 Jul 2020 Karnataka among top ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka among top 5 Indians states with highest corona cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKNISHREE KARTHIK
Published Jul 13, 2020, 11:59 am IST
Updated Jul 13, 2020, 11:59 am IST
It would be impossible to contain community transmission if covid cases increase in village
Autorickshaws parked along a road during a sunday lockdown imposed by the government in Bengaluru. PTI photo
  Autorickshaws parked along a road during a sunday lockdown imposed by the government in Bengaluru. PTI photo

Karnataka reported 2,627 fresh Coronavirus positive cases on Sunday. It now stands in the 5th position in India in terms of highest number of cases.
The sudden spike in cases has made Karnataka climb the country's list of states with maximum case load.

Karnataka, which was not in the top ten list has now overtaken other states to occupy the fifth position. It comes only after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat. Going by the pace of spread of infection, the state is likely to push Gujarat to the bottom to occupy the No. 4 slot soon. Gujarat has more than 40,000 cases.

 

Karnataka is nearing 40,000 mark and till Sunday it had a total of 38,843 cases.

Bengaluru alone had 1,525 fresh cases. As fresh cases rise, the deaths are getting added too. The number of deaths which were below 50 from the past 2 days have surpassed 70. Since Saturday evening, Karnataka has witnessed 71 deaths. Of the 71 deaths in the state, 45 are from Bengaluru.

While chief minister Mr BS Yediyurappa has heeded to the suggestion of the experts to impose a complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural parts, there's another cause for concern. The next worry for the state would be the exodus of  Bengalureans to their villages. As soon as the Karnataka government announced its lockdown decision on on Saturday evening, the exodus begun and the district heads are considering the option of imposing a lockdown in their jurisdiction to prevent possible spread of the virus to the villages.

Social media is filled with talks on the impact of exodus on lockdown. Netizens feel the lockdown will be a failure if the virus enters rural parts. It would be impossible to contain community transmission if there is a spurt in cases in villages as they are not equipped with medical facilities to handle any outbreak.

...
Tags: coronavirus in karnataka, karnataka lockdown, bengaluru lockdown
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


