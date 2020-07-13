Karnataka among top 5 Indians states with highest corona cases

Karnataka reported 2,627 fresh Coronavirus positive cases on Sunday. It now stands in the 5th position in India in terms of highest number of cases.

The sudden spike in cases has made Karnataka climb the country's list of states with maximum case load.

Karnataka, which was not in the top ten list has now overtaken other states to occupy the fifth position. It comes only after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat. Going by the pace of spread of infection, the state is likely to push Gujarat to the bottom to occupy the No. 4 slot soon. Gujarat has more than 40,000 cases.

Karnataka is nearing 40,000 mark and till Sunday it had a total of 38,843 cases.

Bengaluru alone had 1,525 fresh cases. As fresh cases rise, the deaths are getting added too. The number of deaths which were below 50 from the past 2 days have surpassed 70. Since Saturday evening, Karnataka has witnessed 71 deaths. Of the 71 deaths in the state, 45 are from Bengaluru.

While chief minister Mr BS Yediyurappa has heeded to the suggestion of the experts to impose a complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural parts, there's another cause for concern. The next worry for the state would be the exodus of Bengalureans to their villages. As soon as the Karnataka government announced its lockdown decision on on Saturday evening, the exodus begun and the district heads are considering the option of imposing a lockdown in their jurisdiction to prevent possible spread of the virus to the villages.

Social media is filled with talks on the impact of exodus on lockdown. Netizens feel the lockdown will be a failure if the virus enters rural parts. It would be impossible to contain community transmission if there is a spurt in cases in villages as they are not equipped with medical facilities to handle any outbreak.