106th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

760,761

17,268

Recovered

469,375

12,315

Deaths

21,018

365

Maharashtra2237241231929448 Tamil Nadu118594711161636 Delhi102831742173165 Gujarat37636267441978 Uttar Pradesh2996819627313 Telangana2761216287313 Karnataka2681511100417 West Bengal2383715790804 Rajasthan2140416575472 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Haryana1799913645279 Madhya Pradesh1562711768622 Bihar12525933898 Assam12523833016 Odisha10097670354 Jammu and Kashmir89315399143 Punjab67494554175 Kerala5895345228 Chhatisgarh3415272814 Uttarakhand3230262143 Jharkhand3018210422 Goa190311568 Tripura171612481 Manipur14307710 Himachal Pradesh107876410 Puducherry104351714 Nagaland6443030 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh270922 Mizoram1971390 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya94432
Nation Current Affairs 13 Jul 2020 All of Karnataka in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

All of Karnataka in lockdown mode: Districts to go the Bengaluru way

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | B ARAVINDA SHETTY
Published Jul 13, 2020, 6:10 pm IST
Updated Jul 13, 2020, 7:09 pm IST
Chief minister authorizes districts to take a call after discussing with people's representatives
Workers wearing PPE spray disinfectants at Vidhana Soudha corridor, after a police person tested COVID-19 positive, in Bengaluru. PTI Photo
  Workers wearing PPE spray disinfectants at Vidhana Soudha corridor, after a police person tested COVID-19 positive, in Bengaluru. PTI Photo

Bengaluru: While the capital of Karnataka is poised to go into another bout of the coronavirus lockdown from Tuesday night, there is a strong likelihood of the rest of the state following suit.

The majority of deputy commissioners (DCs) in Karnataka told chief minister B S Yediyurappa during a video conference on Monday that they are in favour of imposing a week-long lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.
The chief minister had sought their opinion whether they favoured a lockdown on the lines of what is being clamped upon Bengaluru starting Tuesday night.

 

A majority of the DCs were in favor for a lockdown, while a few suggested a ban on inter-district vehicular movement.

The chief minister authorized the DCs to take a call after discussing it with people's representatives.

Yediyurappa also said he would hold one more meeting with district in-charge ministers and district in-charge secretaries regarding a lockdown.

The chief minister also directed all district authorities to conduct rapid antigen test for Covid-19 patients. Olakh rapid antigen test kits have been supplied to district to conduct emergency tests for Covid patients.

Following an increase in the Covid-19 mortality rate in Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Bidar, Gadag, Mysuru, Bellary, Udupi and Kalaburgi districts, the chief minister categorically instructed the DCs take necessary steps to reduce mortality in these districts.

Bidar is one among the top five districts in the country with regard to mortality rate, the chief minister pointed out in the meeting.

Yediyurapa instructed all deputy commissioners to send analytical reports on deaths due to Covid.

Containment zones must be kept under strict watch, he said and told DCs to hire health workers on contract basis if there is any scarcity of zonal health workers.

Several decisions were taken at the video confernece.

Disturbed with non availability of ambulances and beds in private hospitals, CM has directed to provide adequate beds in both government and private hospitals, which designated as Covid hospitals.

...
Tags: covid-19 bengaluru, covid-19 karnataka, karnataka lockdown
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Union minister Prakash Javadekar at the press briefing. (PTI)

Union Cabinet formally extends free ration under PMGKAY till November 2020

File image of Sonia Gandhi, who heads the RGF.

Probe into Gandhi family-linked trusts ordered; Vendetta, says Congress

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa holds a review meeting in Bengaluru. (PTI photo)

Pressure builds on BSY to impose lockdown as Karnataka registers 2K new virus cases

Nirav Modi (file)

ED confiscates over Rs 329 cr assets of Nirav Modi under fugitive law



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

More drama and trouble for the Congress is expected in the coming months
 

With the pandemic in full-flow, it's no time to party

It’s been difficult to curb the jet-setting crowd from organising parties and society events. Photo source: Twitter
 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

What can be done now? Central officials mull Yogi's weekend lockdowns

Representational image (PTI)

Record spike of COVID19 cases in India continues as count nears 9 lakhs

A cop stands guard outside a containment zone in Kolkata. PTI photo

US visa rules: Indian students concerned about deportation, dropping out semester

Representative Image. (AFP)

Separatist Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai, Jamaat members detained in Kashmir

Separatist Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai. (Photo- Twitter)

Travancore royal family's right in Padmanabhaswamy temple's administration upheld

Sri Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham