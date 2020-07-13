All of Karnataka in lockdown mode: Districts to go the Bengaluru way

Bengaluru: While the capital of Karnataka is poised to go into another bout of the coronavirus lockdown from Tuesday night, there is a strong likelihood of the rest of the state following suit.

The majority of deputy commissioners (DCs) in Karnataka told chief minister B S Yediyurappa during a video conference on Monday that they are in favour of imposing a week-long lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

The chief minister had sought their opinion whether they favoured a lockdown on the lines of what is being clamped upon Bengaluru starting Tuesday night.

A majority of the DCs were in favor for a lockdown, while a few suggested a ban on inter-district vehicular movement.

The chief minister authorized the DCs to take a call after discussing it with people's representatives.

Yediyurappa also said he would hold one more meeting with district in-charge ministers and district in-charge secretaries regarding a lockdown.

The chief minister also directed all district authorities to conduct rapid antigen test for Covid-19 patients. Olakh rapid antigen test kits have been supplied to district to conduct emergency tests for Covid patients.

Following an increase in the Covid-19 mortality rate in Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Bidar, Gadag, Mysuru, Bellary, Udupi and Kalaburgi districts, the chief minister categorically instructed the DCs take necessary steps to reduce mortality in these districts.

Bidar is one among the top five districts in the country with regard to mortality rate, the chief minister pointed out in the meeting.

Yediyurapa instructed all deputy commissioners to send analytical reports on deaths due to Covid.

Containment zones must be kept under strict watch, he said and told DCs to hire health workers on contract basis if there is any scarcity of zonal health workers.

Several decisions were taken at the video confernece.

Disturbed with non availability of ambulances and beds in private hospitals, CM has directed to provide adequate beds in both government and private hospitals, which designated as Covid hospitals.