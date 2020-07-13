111th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

898,709

29,105

Recovered

567,508

13,079

Deaths

23,642

455

Maharashtra25442714032510289 Tamil Nadu138470895321966 Delhi112494899683371 Gujarat41906291982046 Karnataka3884315411686 Uttar Pradesh3647623334934 Telangana3467122482356 West Bengal3001318581932 Andhra Pradesh2916815412328 Rajasthan2439218103510 Haryana2124015983301 Madhya Pradesh1763212876653 Assam168071089541 Bihar1630511953125 Odisha13737875091 Jammu and Kashmir105135979179 Kerala7874409532 Punjab78215392199 Chhatisgarh4081315319 Jharkhand3760230831 Uttarakhand3537278647 Goa2453120714 Tripura206714212 Manipur16098960 Puducherry141873918 Himachal Pradesh121391610 Nagaland8453270 Chandigarh5594178 Arunachal Pradesh3601382 Meghalaya295452 Mizoram2311500 Sikkim164810
Nation Current Affairs 13 Jul 2020 Doctor drives COVID- ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Doctor drives COVID-19 victim's body to graveyard

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Jul 13, 2020, 6:40 pm IST
Updated Jul 13, 2020, 6:41 pm IST
The surveillance officer volunteered after the municipality driver refused to do the job
Videograb of Dr Sriram driving the tractor with the body of a COVID-19 victim. (ANI)
 Videograb of Dr Sriram driving the tractor with the body of a COVID-19 victim. (ANI)

Telangana: With COVID-19 deaths spreading to rural Telangana, a doctor in Peddapalli district drove the body of a victim to the burial ground in a tractor after the driver allegedly refused to transport it, ANI reported.

Dr Sriram, the district surveillance officer for Peddapally, said he had to do it in so as to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

 

The incident took place on Sunday, and a video of the doctor driving the tractor with three assistants and the body in the trailer went viral this morning.

The victim had passed away at the Peddapalli hospital but as there was no ambulance was available the locality municipality was requested to provide a tractor. However, the driver of the tractor refused to drive the body to the graveyard.

With nobody to do the job, Dr Sriram and three assistants volunteered to do it. Wearing full-body PPE kits they drove to the crematorium and waited until the last rites were done.

 

...
Tags: peddapalli doctor sriram, covid-19 body, tractor body, covid-19 victim
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


