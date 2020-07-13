Doctor drives COVID-19 victim's body to graveyard

Videograb of Dr Sriram driving the tractor with the body of a COVID-19 victim. (ANI)

Telangana: With COVID-19 deaths spreading to rural Telangana, a doctor in Peddapalli district drove the body of a victim to the burial ground in a tractor after the driver allegedly refused to transport it, ANI reported.

Dr Sriram, the district surveillance officer for Peddapally, said he had to do it in so as to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The incident took place on Sunday, and a video of the doctor driving the tractor with three assistants and the body in the trailer went viral this morning.

The victim had passed away at the Peddapalli hospital but as there was no ambulance was available the locality municipality was requested to provide a tractor. However, the driver of the tractor refused to drive the body to the graveyard.

With nobody to do the job, Dr Sriram and three assistants volunteered to do it. Wearing full-body PPE kits they drove to the crematorium and waited until the last rites were done.