48 COVID-19 positives detected at Telangana Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: COVID-19 has made its presence felt at the Telangana Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the governor, with a total of 48 individuals, either directly working at the Raj Bhavan or related to employees, testing positive for the coronavirus over the weekend.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan underwent a COVID-19 test and said on her official Twitter handle that her test result was negative.

The Raj Bhavan said that among those who tested positive were 28 police personnel posted at the governor’s residence. Ten others were staff and the rest were relatives of the staff who live in the residential quarters next to Raj Bhavan.

In all, 395 persons associated with Raj Bhavan were tested over Saturday and Sunday using Rapid Antigen Test kits, of whom 347 tested negative. The tests were initiated after the health department discovered that some personnel of the Special Police battalion had earlier tested positive through RT-PCR tests, had primary contacts among security staff at Raj Bhavan.

All the police personnel who tested positive have been sent to isolation while the 10 Raj Bhavan staffers and 10 members of their families have been admitted to the Government Ayurveda Hospital, SR Nagar for further treatment.