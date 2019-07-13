Cricket World Cup 2019

'Will be appointed minister when they need me,' says BSP MLA Ramabai

ANI
Published Jul 13, 2019, 11:13 am IST
Updated Jul 13, 2019, 11:13 am IST
She claimed to have been offered ministerial berth and crores of rupees by BJP in exchange for withdrawing support from Cong-led state govt.
Her recent statement comes at a time when Congress is facing tough times in Goa and Karnataka with many MLAs in both states switching sides to join rival BJP. (Photo: ANI)
Bhopal: Bahujan Samajwadi Party legislator Ramabai has once again expressed hope of being inducted in the Madhya Pradesh cabinet by stating that she will be made a minister when 'they need her'.

Replying to a question on whether she is still unhappy for not being made a minister in Madhya Pradesh government, Ramabai said, "Banayenge, zaroorat padegi jab unhe. (They will do it, when they will need me.)"

 

BSP lawmaker, however, reposed her faith in Chief Minister Kamal Nath and said, "MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath is a good person and he should stay on the post. Despite me being ill-treated I am with him."

Earlier in May this year, Ramabai had claimed to have been offered a ministerial berth and crores of rupees by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in exchange for withdrawing support from the Congress-led state government.

In Karnataka, the 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) government slumped into crisis following the resignation of 10 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly last week. In Goa 10 Congress MLAs changed sides bringing the strength of the party on the floor of the House to a mere five.

In Madhya Pradesh, BSP is in alliance with Congress, with two lawmakers including Ramabai extending their support to the Kamal Nath-led government.

