Telangana builds government TRS offices faster

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to construct the collector's office complex within one and half years.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.
WARANGAL: While the state government is completing the construction of MLA quarters and TRS party offices within months, the construction of the government offices is taking years, much to the discomfort of the public, rued leaders of opposition parties.

Continuing their flak against the state government for demolishing the historic buildings to construct the new assembly complex, a group of leaders from all political parties on Friday visited the construction site of the district collector’s offices complex. The old collector office complex in Warangal was razed two years back and all the government offices were shifted to various locations in the city.

 

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to construct the collector’s office complex within one and half years. However, even two years after laying the fou-ndation stone, the construction is still incomplete.

Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said while the officials were struggling to discharge duties from makeshift offices, the public was facing difficulty in getting their works done.

“The people are unable to even locate the government offices. Chief Minister K Chandrase-khar Rao’s promise of taking the administration to the doorsteps of the people and slicing Warangal into six pieces was done without any conviction,” he said.

“The Cabinet is passing resolutions to demolish the heritage structures in Hyderabad within minutes, but the CM must know that it takes years to construct a building. The TRS chief who passed a diktat to complete the construction of TRS party offices within six months in all district headquarters has no commitment to construct buildings for government offices,” he said.

Cutting across political lines, leaders of the Congress, BJP, Telugu Desam, CPI, MRPS and civil society have decided to launch a relay hunger strike from July 15 again-st the TRS government’s “anti-people policies”.

