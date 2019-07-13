Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 13 Jul 2019 Supreme Court takes ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court takes note of ‘alarming rise’ in child rape cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 13, 2019, 1:51 am IST
Updated Jul 13, 2019, 1:51 am IST
It noted that the trial has ended only in 900 cases.
Supreme Court
 Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday expressed concern over the “alarming rise” in the cases of child rape across the country noting that in first six months of current year, 24,000 cases involving child abuse were registered across the country.

Appointing senior counsel V. Giri as amicus curiae to assist the court in the hearing of the matter, the bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Aniruddha Bose decided to address the issue of alarming rise in the cases of child rape based on media reports and portals.

 

The court asked Mr Giri to assist the court in issuing directions to the states for putting in place infrastructure for the holding of trials of such cases, including setting up of SIT for the investigation of cases.

The court said that in first six months of the current year, 24,000 cases of child rape have come to light and 12,000 cases are still under investigation and the trial has not commenced in 50% of the cases.

It noted that the trial has ended only in 900 cases.

Directing the hearing of the matter on July 15, the court said it would be assisted by the amicus V. Giri and solicitor-general Tushar Mehta. The court said no intervention would be allowed in the matter.

The court directed its registry to file the case as writ petition with cause title “In-re Alarming Rise in The Number of Reported Child Rape Incidents”

It also directed the registry to submit report on the total number of cases of child rape since January 1, 2019 across the country, stage of their investigation and the time being taken to file the charge-sheet, including the status of trial.

...
Tags: supreme court, child rape, child abuse
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

A film is meant for public viewing. Its commercial success emanates from the pockets of the average film buffs. (Representional Image)

Film reviewers: Heroes or villains?

The Central team along with Chennai district collector R.Seethalakshmi inspects the Pallikaranai marshland and plants saplings. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: Central team visits Pallikaranai marshland

The hundreds of volunteers from the Tamil community in the USA and particularly in Chicago worked for months for the success of the 10th World Tamil Conference and the other events.

10th global meet on Tamil studies ends on feel-good note in Chicago

K.T. Soumyendran is busy repairing typewriters at Shikhi Typewriting institute, Kozhikode. (Photo: DC)

Kozhikode: Rhythmic clack of typewriters back as IT loses sheen



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion expelled after viral video

Champion got into trouble after a video of him dancing with four guns and alcohol went viral on social media. A number of supporters can also be seen dancing in the video. (Photo: File)
 

Uber? Please take this bird home: 'Drunk' man rescues little bird in Utah

WRCNU's tweet read, 'What do you do when you find a sick, injured or orphaned wild animal, but you've "had a few too many?" WELL, this rescuer called an UBER driver!' (Photo: Twitter I @WRCNU)
 

Viral video: Yashika Aannand's boyfriend kisses her in front of Aishwarya; watch

Yashika Aannand's kiss. (Video: Instagram)
 

This Indian fan blames and slaps himself for India’s semis loss against Kiwis; Watch

The fan whose name is Abhradeep Saha, popularly known as angry rantman, took to twitter to share his anger and disappointment over the social media site. (Photo: screengrab/twitter)
 

Ranveer Singh's old school days' pics with model Pia Trivedi breaking internet; see

Ranveer Singh's throwback pictures. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu: Man beaten mercilessly with rods for consuming beef soup

Mohammed Faizan was stabbed and attacked with rods. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

15 tribals attend Telangana High Court to end detainment claims

Telangana High Court

Assembly session to see Congress lose its seats

Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan

Telangana High Court stays municipal polls in Shamshabad

Justice P. Naveen Rao was dealing with a petition by Siddulu Mudiraj and two others challenging the publication of draft notification issued by the municipal administration on July 5.

Kidnapped 3 days ago, TRS leader found murdered in Chhattisgarh

N Srinivas Rao, a local Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader aged around 45, was abducted from Kothur village in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district around midnight on Monday. (Photo: File)

Unnao: 3 madarsa students thrashed, forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', accused arrested

The protestors told that they will extend their agitation if the police does not arrest the real culprits and release the accused persons today. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham