Supreme Court sends back Kiran Bedi, Pondy CM case to Madras HC

New Delhi: The power tussle between the Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi and the chief minister V. Narayanasamy is back to Madras high court, as Supreme Court on Friday, asked the Centre and the Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi to go back to the high court before a division bench to challenge the order that Lt. Governor would act on the aid and advise of the council of ministers.

Asking the Centre and the Lt. Governor to challenge the single judge order before the division bench, a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Aniruddha Bose declined to keep intact the earlier interim order directing that the Union Territory government would not carry out Cabinet decisions involving financial implications and the transfer of land.

The court was unmoved even as solicitor general Tushar Mehta urged the bench to expend the interim order passed on June 4, blocking the Union Territory government of Puducherry from implementing the decisions of its Cabinet meeting that was scheduled for June 7, having financial implications and involving the transfer of land.