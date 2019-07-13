Supreme Court refuses to stay Maratha reservation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay Maratha reservation in education and jobs but said that it would not be implemented retrospectively from 2014 as it sought Maharashtra government’s response on petitions challenging the Bombay high court verdict.

The Bombay High court by its June 27 judgment had upheld the reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) also called Maratha reservation but trimmed the 16% reservation to 12% in education ande 13% in jobs.

Refusing to put on hold the High court order upholding the Maratha reservation, the bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Aniruddha Bose made it clear that the reservation would not be retrospectively effective from 2014.

The court also said that the reservation for the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes would be subject to the outcome of the plea before the top court.

The petitioners Jaishri Laxamanrao Patil and Sanjeet Shukla had moved the top court challenging the Bombay High Court’s June 27 verdict by which it had upheld the Maratha reservation.

However the High Court had reduced the reservation from 16 per cent to 12 in education and 13 in jobs.