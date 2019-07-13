Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 13 Jul 2019 Robert Vadra says pe ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Robert Vadra says people look to Rahul for 'direction', calls him a youth icon

ANI
Published Jul 13, 2019, 1:40 pm IST
Updated Jul 13, 2019, 1:40 pm IST
Vadra said urged Gandhi to connect with people and serve the nation in a better way.
The statement from Vadra came just days after Rahul Gandhi had put a letter on Twitter making his resignation public and empowering the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to choose his successor. (Photo: ANI)
 The statement from Vadra came just days after Rahul Gandhi had put a letter on Twitter making his resignation public and empowering the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to choose his successor. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Saturday hailed Rahul Gandhi as a youth icon of the country who looked up to him for "direction".

"There is so much to learn from you, Rahul. The Indian populace, which comprises 65 per cent of the young - (under 45 years), looks up to you and other young leaders for direction. You have shown tremendous strength of character and your decision to build the grassroots connect has been applauded by one and all," he said on Facebook.

 

Vadra said urged Gandhi to connect with people and serve the nation in a better way.

The statement from Vadra came just days after Rahul Gandhi had put a letter on Twitter making his resignation public and empowering the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to choose his successor.

Gandhi, now an MP from Wayanad in Kerala, became the Congress president in 2017. He offered to step down from his post at the CWC meeting on May 25, taking moral responsibility for the Congress' abysmal performance in the 17th Lok Sabha Elections.

...
Tags: robert vadra, rahul gandhi, congress, priyanka gandhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The work on the corridor is expected to be completed by October 31, ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism. (Photo: File)

Pak reconstitutes PSGPC list, drops pro-Khalistan member from Kartarpur talks

BJP leaders Hema Malini and Anurag Thakur taking part in Clean India Campaign. (Photo: Videograb/ANI)

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: Hema Malini endeavors to sweep Parliament premises; trolled

BSP chief Mayawati on Saturdag attack at BJP-led government at the Centre and accused it of not making a strong law against mob lynching. (Photo: File)

Mayawati attacks BJP govt on mob lynching; urges to make stringent laws

A notification to this effect was issued in the afternoon. (Photo: File)

Ahead of cabinet reshuffle, Goa CM Pramod Sawant drops four ministers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Clean them or pay fine! Dubai to impose heavy penalty for dirty cars

The latest rule would compel the citizens to keep their car clean. (Representational Image)
 

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: Hema Malini endeavors to sweep Parliament premises; trolled

BJP leaders Hema Malini and Anurag Thakur taking part in Clean India Campaign. (Photo: Videograb/ANI)
 

Here's what Ranveer Singh does after he sees wife Deepika after long trip

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Chandrayaan-2: Know about India’s first lunar landing mission

The objectives of this project is to study and map the lunar terrain, mineralogical analysis of rocks and soil, study the lunar ionosphere and measuring moon-quakes and studying the lunar crust and mantle. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple iPhone with curved screen incoming and we can't wait for it to launch

By launching a curved screen iPhone with a convex housing shape, Apple will be able to increase the internal volume of the handset but still manage to preserve a sleek, thin appearance that’s visually pleasing. (Photo: Tech Designs)
 

This Manipur florist makes exquisite dolls out of waste

Chachea, who is a florist by profession, makes exquisite dolls and has drawn quite a lot of customers since the beginning. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CSR should be integrated into modern business strategy: CJI Ranjan Gogoi

The 2013 Act has introduced several provisions which will change the way Indian corporates do business and one such provision is spending on CSR activities. (Photo: PTI)

Assam, Meghalaya likely to receive heavy rainfall: IMD

Rough to very rough sea conditions (with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are likely to prevail over southwest and west-central Arabian Sea. (Representional Image)

Prayagraj faces flood-like situation as heavy rainfall swells river Ganga

On Wednesday, the water level of the Ganga river rose to a dangerous mark of 338.5 metres in Rishikesh. (Photo: ANI)

3 killed as fire breaks out in rubber factory in Delhi

A fire broke out in a rubber factory in Jhilmil industrial area in Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

Future conflicts to be more violent, unpredictable: Army chief Bipin Rawat

Marking the 20th anniversary of Kargil conflict, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat addressed a seminar in Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham