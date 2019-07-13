Robert Vadra says people look to Rahul for 'direction', calls him a youth icon

The statement from Vadra came just days after Rahul Gandhi had put a letter on Twitter making his resignation public and empowering the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to choose his successor. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Saturday hailed Rahul Gandhi as a youth icon of the country who looked up to him for "direction".

"There is so much to learn from you, Rahul. The Indian populace, which comprises 65 per cent of the young - (under 45 years), looks up to you and other young leaders for direction. You have shown tremendous strength of character and your decision to build the grassroots connect has been applauded by one and all," he said on Facebook.

Vadra said urged Gandhi to connect with people and serve the nation in a better way.

The statement from Vadra came just days after Rahul Gandhi had put a letter on Twitter making his resignation public and empowering the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to choose his successor.

Gandhi, now an MP from Wayanad in Kerala, became the Congress president in 2017. He offered to step down from his post at the CWC meeting on May 25, taking moral responsibility for the Congress' abysmal performance in the 17th Lok Sabha Elections.