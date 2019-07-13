Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 13 Jul 2019 Organisations repres ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Organisations representing Kashmiri Pandits observe July 13 as 'Black Day'

PTI
Published Jul 13, 2019, 7:49 pm IST
Updated Jul 13, 2019, 7:49 pm IST
Members of the organisations held a demonstration outside the Raj Bhawan here, even as Martyrs' Day was observed in Jammu and Kashmir.
The demonstration was led by ASKPC president Ravinder Raina and over 400 members from the displaced community assembled in front of the Governor's House. (Photo: File)
  The demonstration was led by ASKPC president Ravinder Raina and over 400 members from the displaced community assembled in front of the Governor's House. (Photo: File)

Jammu: Several organisations representing displaced Kashmiri Pandits observed July 13 as 'Black Day', saying on this day in 1931 the community faced "persecution" in the Kashmir Valley.

Members of the organisations held a demonstration outside the Raj Bhawan here, even as Martyrs' Day was observed in Jammu and Kashmir. July 13 is observed as Martyrs' Day in Kashmir as on this day in 1931, 22 people were killed in firing by the forces of Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh.

 

Observing July 13 as Martyrs' Day by political parties and the government in the state is akin to "rubbing salt into the wound of the displaced community", All State Kashmiri Pandit Conference (ASKPC) general secretary T K Bhat told reporters.

 The demonstration was led by ASKPC president Ravinder Raina and over 400 members from the displaced community assembled in front of the Governor's House. "This day is being observed by the Kashmiri Pandit community as 'Black Day' since 1932 in commemoration of the persecution that was inflicted upon the community on this fateful day in the valley of Kashmir," Bhat said. On this day in 1931, the community was subjected to "loot, arson, murder and mayhem on a large scale in the Valley, forcing the Maharaja's forces to protect them", he said.

Those who participated in the demonstration included leaders from Panun Kashmir, the All India Kashmiri Pandit Conference and the All Party Migrant Coordination Committee.

...
Tags: kashmiri pandits, black day, all india kashmiri pandit conference
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Ajas Valiyaballath, a resident of Thayetheru, was arrested by Central Industrial Security Force personnel. (Photo: ANI)

Passenger nabbed at Kerala's Kannur airport with narcotics hidden in slippers

A case is registered under the Juvenile Justice Act and Child Labour Act in Balapur police station. (Photo: Representational image)

Telangana: 52 child labourers rescued from bangle production units in Ranga Reddy

'We condemn the attempts of the Chinese army of continuous interference with our territory and its hostile attitude towards India. It is a serious matter for the country, about their incursion in Damchok', JKPCC Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said. (Photo: File)

Congress condemns Chinese Army 'crossing' LAC in Demchok sector of Ladakh

Meanwhile, the rescue operation has been concluded. The Fire Department is engaged in cooling down the building. (Photo: ANI)

Jhilmil fire: Delhi govt announces Rs 5 lakh compensation to families of deceased



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Passenger nabbed at Kerala's Kannur airport with narcotics hidden in slippers

Ajas Valiyaballath, a resident of Thayetheru, was arrested by Central Industrial Security Force personnel. (Photo: ANI)
 

Such stupid stories keep coming: Boney Kapoor on DGP's claim on Sridevi's death

Boney Kapoor with Sridevi.
 

Watch: Donald Trump seen kissing former aide, see what his team has to say

In the brief video, which was reportedly taken by campaign volunteer Brian Hayes, Trump was seen placing both of his arms on Johnson's shoulders and appears to plant a kiss near her right cheek, though it's not completely clear if he makes contact with her mouth. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Salman Khan feels these 5 actors including him are only stars in Bollywood; find out

Salman Khan.
 

Apple Watch 4 is old! This smartwatch will absolutely dominate wearables

The promotional image of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 has leaked and we finally get to sit it in all its glory. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Is the Hyundai Kona Electric available in your city?

Hyundai Kona Electric launched at Rs 25.30 lakh (ex-showroom).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Triple murders take place in two separate incidents of Maharashtra

In the Shirdi incident, three members of a family were found dead with their throat slit and two other members of the family were also injured. (Photo: File)

Airports crucial for industrial development of Vidarbha: Maharashtra CM

Underlining the need for airports, the chief minister said such facility was necessary for industrial development of any city apart from good roads, electricity and railway link. (Photo: File)

Water-logging hits normal life in West Bengal's Cooch Behar

'A couple of houses have also submerged in water. There is water-logging everywhere. The situation has become worse in the last two days,' said a local. (Photo: ANI)

Heavy rains claim two lives in Bihar, six districts severely affected

According to Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, Pratya Amrit, six districts have severely been affected due to the rising level of rivers following torrential rains. (Photo: Representational I ANI)

Ready for no-confidence motion: Yeddy after K'taka CM seeks trust vote

'We will wait until Monday, when we are ready to face the no-confidence motion,' Yeddyurappa said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham