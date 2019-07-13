Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 13 Jul 2019 No question of priva ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No question of privatising railways: Piyush Goyal

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 13, 2019, 1:47 am IST
Updated Jul 13, 2019, 1:47 am IST
Mr Goyal said that the Modi government had inherited a dilapidated railways.
Piyush Goyal
 Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: The government on Friday asserted that there was no question of privatising the Railways, but asserted that it will invite investments for new technology, lines and projects in national interest. “There is no question of privatisation of the railways. The railways cannot be privatised.

However, if we have to increase the facilities in railways then obviously we need investments for it. We have taken a decision to encourage public private partnerships and we will also corporatise some units,” railway minister Piyush Goyal, who was replying to a debate on the Demand for Grants for Railways, said.
“We should invite investment in national interest if someone is ready to get new technology, new stations, projects and lines,” the minister told the House.

 

During the course of his reply, the minister reeled out figures to claim that the Modi government has performed much better in boosting both infrastructure and safety parameters of the national transporter as compared to the UPA era. The minister said that the Modi government had managed to turn the railways around in the past five years.

Mr Goyal said that the Modi government had inherited a dilapidated railways.

...
Tags: piyush goyal, privatising, railways
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Supreme Court

Supreme Court takes note of ‘alarming rise’ in child rape cases

Om Birla

Parliament diary: Loksabha Speaker organises 'Swachhata Abhiyan' in Parliament

The department also witnessed a substantial increase in violations like triple riding, wrong-side driving, driving with improper or no number plates and the use of cellphones while driving.

Hyderabad: Traffic violations double in six months

T. Subbarami Reddy.

Congress Subbarami Reddy slams Budget for ignoring Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion expelled after viral video

Champion got into trouble after a video of him dancing with four guns and alcohol went viral on social media. A number of supporters can also be seen dancing in the video. (Photo: File)
 

Uber? Please take this bird home: 'Drunk' man rescues little bird in Utah

WRCNU's tweet read, 'What do you do when you find a sick, injured or orphaned wild animal, but you've "had a few too many?" WELL, this rescuer called an UBER driver!' (Photo: Twitter I @WRCNU)
 

Viral video: Yashika Aannand's boyfriend kisses her in front of Aishwarya; watch

Yashika Aannand's kiss. (Video: Instagram)
 

This Indian fan blames and slaps himself for India’s semis loss against Kiwis; Watch

The fan whose name is Abhradeep Saha, popularly known as angry rantman, took to twitter to share his anger and disappointment over the social media site. (Photo: screengrab/twitter)
 

Ranveer Singh's old school days' pics with model Pia Trivedi breaking internet; see

Ranveer Singh's throwback pictures. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu: Man beaten mercilessly with rods for consuming beef soup

Mohammed Faizan was stabbed and attacked with rods. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

15 tribals attend Telangana High Court to end detainment claims

Telangana High Court

Assembly session to see Congress lose its seats

Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan

Telangana High Court stays municipal polls in Shamshabad

Justice P. Naveen Rao was dealing with a petition by Siddulu Mudiraj and two others challenging the publication of draft notification issued by the municipal administration on July 5.

Kidnapped 3 days ago, TRS leader found murdered in Chhattisgarh

N Srinivas Rao, a local Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader aged around 45, was abducted from Kothur village in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district around midnight on Monday. (Photo: File)

Unnao: 3 madarsa students thrashed, forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', accused arrested

The protestors told that they will extend their agitation if the police does not arrest the real culprits and release the accused persons today. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham