Kerala University students protest as their mate stabbed in campus

ANI
Published Jul 13, 2019, 9:02 am IST
Updated Jul 13, 2019, 9:03 am IST
 A student was stabbed on Friday morning on the Kerala University campus here following which there were clashes and protests by students. (Photo: ANI)

Trivandrum: A student was stabbed on Friday morning on the Kerala University campus here following which there were clashes and protests by students.

Police have arrested 16 students who were forcibly trying to enter the campus.

 

Akhil, a third year BA student, was attacked and stabbed inside the campus in a clash that broke out allegedly between the members of Students' Federation of India (SFI) and other students.

An injured Akhil was rushed to the Trivandrum Medical College Hospital here.

Soon after the incident, angry students protested and raised slogans. The protest was led by members of KSU, MSF, and ABVP.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Ramesh Chennnithala in a statement lashed out at the SFI, the student union wing of the CPM.

In a post on Facebook, he said: "The terrorist face of the student organisation SFI has once again emerged. The SFI, which in its fascist style of functioning, does not allow other student organisations to act, has now resorted to attacks on even those from its own organization."

Tags: kerala university, police, protest, students
Location: India, Kerala


