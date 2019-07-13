Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 13 Jul 2019 India, Russia to str ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India, Russia to strengthen tie-up in space exploration

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 13, 2019, 1:31 am IST
Updated Jul 13, 2019, 1:31 am IST
The discussion included possibilities for production of space systems in India.
Ajit Doval
 Ajit Doval

New Delhi: National security advisor Ajit Doval on Friday held high level talks with director-general of Russia's ROSCOSMOS and its former Deputy Prime Minister, Dmitry Rogozin, on all aspects of India-Russia space cooperation.

The discussion included possibilities for production of space systems in India, cooperation in futuristic technologies including new space systems, rocket engines, propellants and propulsion systems, spacecraft and launch vehicle technology.  Senior representatives of ROSCOSMOS (Russia's space agency), GLAVCOSMOS (subsidiary of ROSCOSMOS), Energia and Energomash were present from the Russian side, whereas Secretary, Space Dr. Sivan and the Director of the Human Space Flight Programme were present from the Indian side, besides other senior officials.

 

Officials said that both sides agreed to take a strategic approach to elevate bilateral cooperation to the next level keeping in mind the special and privileged partnership and India's priorities such as Make in India programme.

The possibilities for production of space systems in India were an important part of the discussions. Cooperation in futuristic technologies including new space systems, rocket engines, propellants and propulsion systems, spacecrafts and launch vehicle technology were also discussed.

“There have been frequent contacts between the two space agencies to finalise the details of Gaganyaan, which will carry Indian astronaut to space in 2022, to coincide with India’s 75th anniversary of Independence. Russia has promised all assistance. Details regarding cooperation for the mission were discussed,” the minsitry of external affairs said.

...
Tags: ajit doval, roscosmos, dmitry rogozin
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Supreme Court

Supreme Court takes note of ‘alarming rise’ in child rape cases

Om Birla

Parliament diary: Loksabha Speaker organises 'Swachhata Abhiyan' in Parliament

Piyush Goyal

No question of privatising railways: Piyush Goyal

The department also witnessed a substantial increase in violations like triple riding, wrong-side driving, driving with improper or no number plates and the use of cellphones while driving.

Hyderabad: Traffic violations double in six months



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion expelled after viral video

Champion got into trouble after a video of him dancing with four guns and alcohol went viral on social media. A number of supporters can also be seen dancing in the video. (Photo: File)
 

Uber? Please take this bird home: 'Drunk' man rescues little bird in Utah

WRCNU's tweet read, 'What do you do when you find a sick, injured or orphaned wild animal, but you've "had a few too many?" WELL, this rescuer called an UBER driver!' (Photo: Twitter I @WRCNU)
 

Viral video: Yashika Aannand's boyfriend kisses her in front of Aishwarya; watch

Yashika Aannand's kiss. (Video: Instagram)
 

This Indian fan blames and slaps himself for India’s semis loss against Kiwis; Watch

The fan whose name is Abhradeep Saha, popularly known as angry rantman, took to twitter to share his anger and disappointment over the social media site. (Photo: screengrab/twitter)
 

Ranveer Singh's old school days' pics with model Pia Trivedi breaking internet; see

Ranveer Singh's throwback pictures. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu: Man beaten mercilessly with rods for consuming beef soup

Mohammed Faizan was stabbed and attacked with rods. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

15 tribals attend Telangana High Court to end detainment claims

Telangana High Court

Assembly session to see Congress lose its seats

Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan

Telangana High Court stays municipal polls in Shamshabad

Justice P. Naveen Rao was dealing with a petition by Siddulu Mudiraj and two others challenging the publication of draft notification issued by the municipal administration on July 5.

Kidnapped 3 days ago, TRS leader found murdered in Chhattisgarh

N Srinivas Rao, a local Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader aged around 45, was abducted from Kothur village in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district around midnight on Monday. (Photo: File)

Unnao: 3 madarsa students thrashed, forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', accused arrested

The protestors told that they will extend their agitation if the police does not arrest the real culprits and release the accused persons today. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham