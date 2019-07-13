India, Russia to strengthen tie-up in space exploration

New Delhi: National security advisor Ajit Doval on Friday held high level talks with director-general of Russia's ROSCOSMOS and its former Deputy Prime Minister, Dmitry Rogozin, on all aspects of India-Russia space cooperation.

The discussion included possibilities for production of space systems in India, cooperation in futuristic technologies including new space systems, rocket engines, propellants and propulsion systems, spacecraft and launch vehicle technology. Senior representatives of ROSCOSMOS (Russia's space agency), GLAVCOSMOS (subsidiary of ROSCOSMOS), Energia and Energomash were present from the Russian side, whereas Secretary, Space Dr. Sivan and the Director of the Human Space Flight Programme were present from the Indian side, besides other senior officials.

Officials said that both sides agreed to take a strategic approach to elevate bilateral cooperation to the next level keeping in mind the special and privileged partnership and India's priorities such as Make in India programme.

The possibilities for production of space systems in India were an important part of the discussions. Cooperation in futuristic technologies including new space systems, rocket engines, propellants and propulsion systems, spacecrafts and launch vehicle technology were also discussed.

“There have been frequent contacts between the two space agencies to finalise the details of Gaganyaan, which will carry Indian astronaut to space in 2022, to coincide with India’s 75th anniversary of Independence. Russia has promised all assistance. Details regarding cooperation for the mission were discussed,” the minsitry of external affairs said.