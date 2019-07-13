India abstains from vote on LGBT community rights at UN

The voting took place on the “Mandate of the Independent Expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.”

New Delhi: Despite calls from parties in India to support the issue of LGTB community rights at the UN, India once again abstained during the voting on the resolution at the United National Human Rights Council. India has in the past too abstained from voting on this issue.

Leaders across party lines had come out in support of a petition that called for India to move away from its past trend of abstaining from voting on resolutions related to LGBTQ rights at the UNHRC and to vote in favour of a crucial resolution on LGBTQ rights on Friday. The voting took place on the “Mandate of the Independent Expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.”

It was based on a General Assembly Resolution of March 15, 2006, in which the Assembly stated that the UNHRC should be responsible for promoting universal respect for the protection of all human rights and fundamental freedoms for all, without distinction of any kind and in a fair and equal manner,

In a petition on change.org, Pune resident Varun Sardesai urged India to change its stance on LGBTQ rights at the UNHRC, since the Supreme Court delivered a landmark judgement last year striking down IPC Section 377 decriminalising homosexuality.