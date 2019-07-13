In surprise twist, HD Kumaraswamy seeks trust: Confidence test on July 17

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI: In a shock move that is aimed more at laying the blame for the destabilisation of his government at the door of the BJP while garnering a sympathy vote for his Janata Dal (S), Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday called a trust vote in the Assembly next Wednesday that curiously has the full backing of the Congress.

The move comes against the backdrop of the JD (S)-Congress coalition being unable to get 16 MLAs and two independent legislators to withdraw their resignations, and the Supreme Court once again stepping in on Friday to stymie the Speaker’s move to stall resignations by the rebels.

The beleaguered Chief Minister’s move came on the first day of the monsoon session of legislature.

“The occasion is such that, I have to say this, I can continue only if I enjoy the trust of the House. I am ready for everything. I am not here to stick on to power. I have decided that I should move the confidence motion. I seek your time,” Mr Kumaraswamy told the Speaker even before the House could commence its proceedings with condolences to minister C.S. Shivalli and Jnanpeeth laureate Dr Girish Karnad.

While the Opposition BJP poured scorn on Mr Kumaraswamy for broaching the issue of a confidence motion without paying homage to his Cabinet colleague and Dr Karnad, CLP leader Siddaramaiah asserted that the coalition government would win the floor test.

Though the spate of resignations has cast doubt over the government's longevity, Mr Siddaramiah lashed out at that the BJP, saying it was scared of the floor test because of the ‘black sheep’ in their party.