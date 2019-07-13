Flood worsens, 3 die in Assam: 8 lakh people affected in 17 districts

A TV grab shows a school getting washed away in gushing river waters in Assam on Friday.

Guwahati: The heavy rains in northeastern states and neighboring countries on Friday deteriorated the flood situation in Assam with more than eight lakh people affected in 17 districts besides disrupting the rail communication in Lumding — Badarpur hill section under Lumding division of Northeast Frontier Railways.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), claimed that at least three people were killed in rain and flood-related incidents in Golaghat, Dhemaji and Kamrup Metropolitan district in past two days.

“So far, a total of 8,69,024 number of population have been affected in the recent wave of Flood in 21 districts,” the ASDMA aid in its bulletin on Friday.

The Brahmaputra river is flowing above danger level in Jorhat, Sonitpur, Kamrup, Goalpara and Dhubri districts, Burhide-hing in Dibrugarh, Desang in Sibsagar, Dhansiri in Golaghat, Jia Bharali in Sonitpur, Kopili in Naga-on, Puthimari in Kamrup, Beki River in Barpeta, Katakhal in Hailakandi and Kushiyara in Ka-rimganj districts.

NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) teams have been pressed into service in the flood affected areas for search and rescue operation. Presently, 68 numbers of Relief Camps are operational in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Baksa, Nalbari, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts with 7,643 inmates and 48 Relief Distribution Centres in the districts of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat and Tinsukia districts.