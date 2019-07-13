Chinese troops enter 5km into Ladakh sector, return later

According to highly placed sources, locals and Tibetans were celebrating 84th birthday of Dalai Lama at Koyul near Demchok at LAC on July 6. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: China tried to intimidate people celebrating the Dalai Lama’s birthday in Koyul near Demchok in the eastern part of Ladakh in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources in South Block here denied the report that the Chinese had crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) into Indian territory.

According to highly placed sources, locals and Tibetans were celebrating 84th birthday of Dalai Lama at Koyul near Demchok at LAC on July 6. At this place, the Indus river flowing in the region demarcates the LAC between the two countries, said sources.

During the birthday celebrations, Tibetan flags were raised.

After this some “Chinese in civilian clothes” came in two vehicles and waved banners towards Indian side. The banners written in Tibetan language said “ban all activities to split Tibet”.

“There were some 11 Chinese in civilian clothes who stayed for 30-40 minutes and were waving banners towards the Indian side. They remained on the other side of the Indus river,” said sources.

The waving of banners by Chinese is seen as a pressure tactic. However, during border post meetings between the armies of both the countries, China did

not raise the issue with the Indian side, said sources.

There is a significant number of Buddhist followers in the Leh region of Jammu and Kashmir. Last year the Dalai Lama had celebrated his 83rd birthday in Ladakh with much fanfare. China is sensitive to the issue of Tibet. India's position on Tibet has been that it is a part of China.

In past, there have been Chinese transgressions in the Demchok area. India and China share a disputed border and the armies of the two countries were engaged in a stand-off for 73 days in Dokalam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2018 had held an informal summit at Wuhan to improve relations between the two countries.