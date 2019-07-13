Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 13 Jul 2019 Chinese troops enter ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chinese troops enter 5km into Ladakh sector, return later

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 13, 2019, 12:58 am IST
Updated Jul 13, 2019, 12:58 am IST
After this some “Chinese in civilian clothes” came in two vehicles and waved banners towards Indian side.
According to highly placed sources, locals and Tibetans were celebrating 84th birthday of Dalai Lama at Koyul near Demchok at LAC on July 6. (Representational Image)
 According to highly placed sources, locals and Tibetans were celebrating 84th birthday of Dalai Lama at Koyul near Demchok at LAC on July 6. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: China tried to intimidate people celebrating the Dalai Lama’s birthday in Koyul near Demchok in the eastern part of Ladakh in Jammu and Kashmir.
Sources in South Block here denied the report that the Chinese had crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) into Indian territory.

According to highly placed sources, locals and Tibetans were celebrating 84th birthday of Dalai Lama at Koyul near Demchok at LAC on July 6. At this place, the Indus river flowing in the region demarcates the LAC between the two countries, said sources.  

 

During the birthday celebrations, Tibetan flags were raised.

After this some “Chinese in civilian clothes” came in two vehicles and waved banners towards Indian side. The banners written in Tibetan language said “ban all activities to split Tibet”.

“There were some 11 Chinese in civilian clothes who stayed for 30-40 minutes and were waving banners towards the Indian side. They remained on the other side of the Indus river,” said sources.

The waving of banners by Chinese is seen as a pressure tactic. However, during border post meetings between the armies of both the countries, China did
not raise the issue with the Indian side, said sources.

There is a significant number of Buddhist followers in the Leh region of Jammu and Kashmir. Last year the Dalai Lama had celebrated his 83rd birthday in Ladakh with much fanfare. China is sensitive to the issue of Tibet. India's position on Tibet has been that it is a part of China.

In past, there have been Chinese transgressions in the Demchok area. India and China share a disputed border and the armies of the two countries were engaged in a stand-off for 73 days in Dokalam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2018 had held an informal summit at Wuhan to improve relations between the two countries.

...
Tags: line of actual control, chinese troops, dalai lama’s birthday
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Supreme Court

Supreme Court takes note of ‘alarming rise’ in child rape cases

Om Birla

Parliament diary: Loksabha Speaker organises 'Swachhata Abhiyan' in Parliament

Piyush Goyal

No question of privatising railways: Piyush Goyal

The department also witnessed a substantial increase in violations like triple riding, wrong-side driving, driving with improper or no number plates and the use of cellphones while driving.

Hyderabad: Traffic violations double in six months



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion expelled after viral video

Champion got into trouble after a video of him dancing with four guns and alcohol went viral on social media. A number of supporters can also be seen dancing in the video. (Photo: File)
 

Uber? Please take this bird home: 'Drunk' man rescues little bird in Utah

WRCNU's tweet read, 'What do you do when you find a sick, injured or orphaned wild animal, but you've "had a few too many?" WELL, this rescuer called an UBER driver!' (Photo: Twitter I @WRCNU)
 

Viral video: Yashika Aannand's boyfriend kisses her in front of Aishwarya; watch

Yashika Aannand's kiss. (Video: Instagram)
 

This Indian fan blames and slaps himself for India’s semis loss against Kiwis; Watch

The fan whose name is Abhradeep Saha, popularly known as angry rantman, took to twitter to share his anger and disappointment over the social media site. (Photo: screengrab/twitter)
 

Ranveer Singh's old school days' pics with model Pia Trivedi breaking internet; see

Ranveer Singh's throwback pictures. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu: Man beaten mercilessly with rods for consuming beef soup

Mohammed Faizan was stabbed and attacked with rods. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana builds government TRS offices faster

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Assembly session to see Congress lose its seats

Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan

Telangana High Court stays municipal polls in Shamshabad

Justice P. Naveen Rao was dealing with a petition by Siddulu Mudiraj and two others challenging the publication of draft notification issued by the municipal administration on July 5.

Kidnapped 3 days ago, TRS leader found murdered in Chhattisgarh

N Srinivas Rao, a local Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader aged around 45, was abducted from Kothur village in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district around midnight on Monday. (Photo: File)

Unnao: 3 madarsa students thrashed, forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', accused arrested

The protestors told that they will extend their agitation if the police does not arrest the real culprits and release the accused persons today. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham