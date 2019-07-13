BJP leader’s ‘monsoon’ remark surcharges Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Senior BJP leader and former minister Narottam Mishra on Friday created a ripple in the political circle, particularly in the ruling Congress, here by obliquely indicating change of government in Madhya Pradesh.

“Monsoon has advanced from Goa and is soon arriving in Madhya Pradesh via Karnataka”, Mr Mishra observed while hinting change of rule in MP.

Mr Mishra, known for his proximity to BJP national president Amit Shah, was talking to reporters here.

“I got a WhatsApp message today which read, the weather in MP is going to change very soon. The monsoon which became active in Goa is progressing towards MP via Karnataka. There will be a change in weather here shortly”, he said and quipped, “People are linking the weather report with political development. Can anybody please translate the message for me?”

His observation came in response to a question on the lunch and dinner diplomacy in ruling Congress in MP.

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia met the chief minister Kamal Nath over lunch at the latter’s official residence here on Friday in the wake of developments in Karnataka where several party MLAs tendered resignation landing the coalition government there in trouble.

In Goa, ten out of 15 Congress MLAs resigned the party and joined BJP.

Members of Congress Legislature Party as well as the legislators providing outside support to the Kamal Nath government were hosted a dinner by state health minister Tulsi Silawat here on Thursday night.

Chief minister Kamal Nath and Mr Scindia also attended the dinner.

The Congress has described it a show of strength by the party in the wake of Karnataka development.

The Kamal Nath-led Congress government has a wafer-thin majority in the house.

Congress has strength of 114 in the 230-member MP Assembly and has formed the government with outside support from two BSP MLAs, one SP legislator and three Independents.

BJP has 109 MLAs.