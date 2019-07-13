Cricket World Cup 2019

Airports crucial for industrial development of Vidarbha: Maharashtra CM

Published Jul 13, 2019, 7:19 pm IST
Updated Jul 13, 2019, 7:19 pm IST
Fadnavis also expressed hope that Maharashtra will fully attain its irrigation potential in the next two years.
Underlining the need for airports, the chief minister said such facility was necessary for industrial development of any city apart from good roads, electricity and railway link. (Photo: File)
 Underlining the need for airports, the chief minister said such facility was necessary for industrial development of any city apart from good roads, electricity and railway link.

Amravati: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Saturday said the government has prioritised the expansion of Amravati, Akola and Yavatmal airports in order to give a boost to industrial development in western Vidarbha.

The chief minister performed 'bhoomipujan' (ground breaking) ceremony for the expansion of Belora airport near Amravati and also dedicated various works to public. "This expansion will change the face of western Vidarbha as it will facilitate industrial development," Fadnavis said, adding that night landing can take place at the airport after expansion.

 

Underlining the need for airports, the chief minister said such facility was necessary for industrial development of any city apart from good roads, electricity and railway link. Hailing 'UDAN' scheme of the Central government, the CM said it has increased the speed of air service development by 30 per cent. "Belora airport has been included in 'Udan' scheme and it has been planned to make the air service available for Mumbai first," he said.

UDAN ('Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik') is a regional airport development and "Regional Connectivity Scheme" (RCS) of the Union government, with the objective of letting the common citizen of the country fly, aimed at making air travel affordable and widespread. Fadnavis also expressed hope that Maharashtra will fully attain its irrigation potential in the next two years.

