Union minister hails AP efforts to check COVID

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 13, 2022, 6:52 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2022, 6:52 am IST
Both the Union and state governments should work together to achieve good results in the development and welfare sectors, minister said
Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Dr. Bharathi Praveen Pawar interacts with local party workers at the state office in Vijayawada on Sunday. (C. Narayana Rao/DC)
VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for Health, Bharati Pawar, hailed the efforts of the AP government in providing vaccines and taking other preventive steps during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both the Union and state governments should work together to achieve good results in the development and welfare sectors, she said in a chat with the media here on Sunday.
 
The minister said 50 lakh families are being benefited from the central government schemes in AP. She toured Vijayawada and Guntur in the last two days and asked people whether the eligible persons were getting the benefits of the welfare schemes introduced by Prime Minister Modi.
 
Bharati said the BJP government has introduced the PMSSY, PMJY, PMAY and other schemes to help the people in need of governmental support. During the past seven years, the BJP government has established 209 medical colleges across the country, 37 per cent of them private medical colleges.
 
She praised the AP government for successfully carrying out 99 per cent vaccination. She said AIIMS construction was completed in a record time and out-patient services have been started, she said.
 
The Union minister said the BJP government was functioning in accordance with the federal nature of the nation. The funds given by the central government to states are sometimes being misused. "People should question the governments if central funds given to states for one or other purpose are diverted for other purposes. We have released huge funds for the medical health sector in AP,” she said.
 
BJP leaders Venkata Satyanarayana, Satya Murthy, Sudhakar Yadav and Sri Ram were present.

 

Tags: covid 19, andhra pradesh covid
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


