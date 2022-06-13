Nation Current Affairs 13 Jun 2022 Ensure safety of gir ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ensure safety of girls, Bandi tells TS government

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 13, 2022, 10:50 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2022, 10:50 am IST
Bandi said the police have so far acted irresponsibly in the investigation into the Jubilee Hills rape case
BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar addresses a public meeting on the completion of eight years of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister at Vanastalipuram on Sunday. (Photo by arrangement)
 BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar addresses a public meeting on the completion of eight years of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister at Vanastalipuram on Sunday. (Photo by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday demanded that the government take steps to ensure there is no repetition of cases of minor girls becoming victims of sexual predators. Speaking to reporters after meeting with the family of a nine-year-old girl in the city who is a rape victim, Sanjay said it was unfortunate that the Chief Minister did not utter a single word about the series of incidents of rape of minor girls in the city, nor did he hold a review on the matter, and give confidence to the women in the state over their safety.

He said the police have so far acted irresponsibly in the investigation into the Jubilee Hills rape case.

 

Later, addressing a public meeting to mark completion of eight years of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, Sanjay said there were no takers for Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s plans for floating a national party. “He has done nothing for the state and now wants to do something at the national level. No one believes or trusts him,” Sanjay said.

He also doubled down on his previous allegations that suicides by some Intermediate students were a result of a company mishandling the results. “A court order was brought against me and I have full respect towards the courts but I will continue to speak about the issue as I am speaking the facts and the truth,” he said.

 

He said the Modi government had implemented many welfare schemes but the Telangana government was not cooperating with the Centre. “Prime Minister Modi is keen to further develop the state but the Telangana government is not willing to let that happen. Is the Chief Minister ready for a debate on eight years of his government in Telangana and the eight years of Modi government in the country,” Sanjay said.

“Let the Chief Minister decide the time and place for such a debate. Our party leaders, and I am ready to debate all the issues,” Sanjay said.

 

...
Tags: bjp state president bandi sanjay kumar, safety of girls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

News

Cable theft at police head quarters shows lethargy

Few men occupy compartments reserved for ladies in Metro train in Hyderabad (DC)

Men take Metro seats reserved for women

TD MLC Nara Lokesh on Sunday slammed chief minister Jagan, saying he turned AP into 'Sampoorna Madyapaana Pradesh'. (Twitter)

Opposition slams government over new liquor policy in Andhra Pradesh

JP MLA M. Raghunandan Rao (Twitter)

Two Jubilee Hills gang rapists are majors: BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tamilisai Soundararajan figures in probables for President

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (DC)

Indian team to visit Kabul for first time in Taliban region

Indian delegation led by MEA Joint Secretary (PAI) J.P. Singh during their visit to see Indian developmental projects, in Kabul, Thursday, June 2, 2022. The delegation also meets senior Taliban leadership and oversees the delivery operations of India's humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. (PTI Photo)

India rejects OIC's comments over controversial remarks against Prophet

Local Congress Councilor with her supporters during a protest against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks about Prophet Muhammad, in Kota, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Passenger can be deboarded from aircraft for not wearing a mask

The personnel of the CISF have been tasked to enforce the mask rules at all airports. (Representational image: PTI)

India slams OIC for remarks on sentencing Yasin Malik

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik is escorted by police officers to a court in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->