Ensure safety of girls, Bandi tells TS government

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar addresses a public meeting on the completion of eight years of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister at Vanastalipuram on Sunday. (Photo by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday demanded that the government take steps to ensure there is no repetition of cases of minor girls becoming victims of sexual predators. Speaking to reporters after meeting with the family of a nine-year-old girl in the city who is a rape victim, Sanjay said it was unfortunate that the Chief Minister did not utter a single word about the series of incidents of rape of minor girls in the city, nor did he hold a review on the matter, and give confidence to the women in the state over their safety.

He said the police have so far acted irresponsibly in the investigation into the Jubilee Hills rape case.

Later, addressing a public meeting to mark completion of eight years of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, Sanjay said there were no takers for Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s plans for floating a national party. “He has done nothing for the state and now wants to do something at the national level. No one believes or trusts him,” Sanjay said.

He also doubled down on his previous allegations that suicides by some Intermediate students were a result of a company mishandling the results. “A court order was brought against me and I have full respect towards the courts but I will continue to speak about the issue as I am speaking the facts and the truth,” he said.

He said the Modi government had implemented many welfare schemes but the Telangana government was not cooperating with the Centre. “Prime Minister Modi is keen to further develop the state but the Telangana government is not willing to let that happen. Is the Chief Minister ready for a debate on eight years of his government in Telangana and the eight years of Modi government in the country,” Sanjay said.

“Let the Chief Minister decide the time and place for such a debate. Our party leaders, and I am ready to debate all the issues,” Sanjay said.