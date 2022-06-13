Nation Current Affairs 13 Jun 2022 Doctors oppose ban o ...
Doctors oppose ban on government medicos' private practice

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published Jun 13, 2022, 9:16 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2022, 9:16 am IST
The doctors proposed an optional ban, or a provision for allowances, or wages on par with doctors in national institutions
They demanded a provision of non-practising allowance for doctors and wages on par with NIMS and central institutions like AIIMS. (Representational image: ANI)
Hyderabad: Several medical associations, at a round table meeting here on Sunday, reiterated their opposition to the ban on private practice for doctors of government-run medical colleges.

Instead, they proposed an optional ban, or a provision for allowances, or wages on par with doctors in national institutions. They have also opposed officials remaining admin in-charges for several years.

 

The associations that participated in the meeting include TTGDA, Medical JAC, HRDA, the Telangana employees association, T-JUDA, T-SRDA, IMA and TVVPGDA. They unanimously opposed the recent GOs 56 and 58, which banned private practice for new doctors. They said the ban will hamper quality healthcare services to the poor.

The associations pleaded for immediate constitution of a high-level committee involving members of government doctors’ associations and junior doctors for making recommendations on important issues. They demanded a provision of non-practising allowance for doctors and wages on par with NIMS and central institutions like AIIMS.

 

They also sought abolition of in-charge administration and wanted the government to appoint eligible senior doctors to the posts as per existing rules and regulations.

Adviser to JUDA and convener of resident doctors’ association at NIMS Dr Srinivas Gundagani said officials like the Director of Medical Education, NIMS Director and NIMS Vice-Chancellor had held their posts for 5 to 6 years.

“Rules and acts allow them to hold the position only for three years. Others should be appointed in these posts on seniority basis,” Gundagani said.

 

The associations decided that if the government does not consider their pleas, they would meet again and decide on a plan of action.

...
Tags: government doctors private practice
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


