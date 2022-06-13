Nation Current Affairs 13 Jun 2022 5 dead, 30 hurt as b ...
Nation, Current Affairs

5 dead, 30 hurt as bus falls into gorge in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 13, 2022, 1:20 pm IST
Updated Jun 13, 2022, 1:20 pm IST
At the time of the incident, there were 60 passengers in the bus, all of them guest workers
The police said that the private bus was heading from Chinnapalle of Odisha to Vijayawada city. (Representational image: DC)
 The police said that the private bus was heading from Chinnapalle of Odisha to Vijayawada city. (Representational image: DC)

Visakhapatnam: Five persons, including two children died and over 35 people suffered injuries when a private bus, in which they were travelling, overturned and fell into a gorge near Yedugurallapalle under Chintoor Mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Monday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Dhaneswar Dalapati (25), Jeetu Harijan (5), Sunena Harijan (2) and two others, all hailing from Odisha.

 

The police said that the private bus was heading from Chinnapalle of Odisha to Vijayawada city. At the time of the incident, there were 60 passengers in the bus, all of them guest workers.  

The police said the driver lost control on the ghat road allegedly due to over-speeding, resulting in overturning of the vehicle. Three people died on the spot and two others died in hospital. The condition of two of the injured was said to be critical.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh road accident, road accident
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

While 63 of the slain terrorists belonged to banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, 24 others were affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). (Representational image: PTI)

100 terrorists killed in Kashmir in 2022 so far

Citizens hold banner during a demonstration in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2022, in favour of former BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma over her incendiary remarks about Prophet Mohammed. (SAM PANTHAKY / AFP)

Nupur Sharma seeks time to appear before Bhiwandi police over remarks against Prophet

Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Twitter)

Pune police arrest Santosh Jadhav, shooter in singer Moosewala murder case

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi outside AICC office, after the former was summoned for questioning in the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Monday, June 13, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Rahul appears before ED for questioning in money laundering case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rahul appears before ED for questioning in money laundering case

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi outside AICC office, after the former was summoned for questioning in the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Monday, June 13, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Tamilisai Soundararajan figures in probables for President

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (DC)

Indian team to visit Kabul for first time in Taliban region

Indian delegation led by MEA Joint Secretary (PAI) J.P. Singh during their visit to see Indian developmental projects, in Kabul, Thursday, June 2, 2022. The delegation also meets senior Taliban leadership and oversees the delivery operations of India's humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. (PTI Photo)

India rejects OIC's comments over controversial remarks against Prophet

Local Congress Councilor with her supporters during a protest against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks about Prophet Muhammad, in Kota, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Passenger can be deboarded from aircraft for not wearing a mask

The personnel of the CISF have been tasked to enforce the mask rules at all airports. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->