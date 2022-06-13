5 dead, 30 hurt as bus falls into gorge in AP

The police said that the private bus was heading from Chinnapalle of Odisha to Vijayawada city. (Representational image: DC)

Visakhapatnam: Five persons, including two children died and over 35 people suffered injuries when a private bus, in which they were travelling, overturned and fell into a gorge near Yedugurallapalle under Chintoor Mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Monday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Dhaneswar Dalapati (25), Jeetu Harijan (5), Sunena Harijan (2) and two others, all hailing from Odisha.

The police said that the private bus was heading from Chinnapalle of Odisha to Vijayawada city. At the time of the incident, there were 60 passengers in the bus, all of them guest workers.

The police said the driver lost control on the ghat road allegedly due to over-speeding, resulting in overturning of the vehicle. Three people died on the spot and two others died in hospital. The condition of two of the injured was said to be critical.