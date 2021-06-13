Nation Current Affairs 13 Jun 2021 Tamil Nadu CM to mee ...
Tamil Nadu CM to meet PM Modi this week, request for more COVID vaccines

ANI
Published Jun 13, 2021, 10:13 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2021, 10:13 am IST
Subramanian said, 'More than 10,000 will get administered today'
 Tamil Nadu Electricity Board workers push a cart loaded with concrete posts during COVID-induced lockdown in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday said that the Chief Minister MK Stalin will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week and request for more COVID vaccines.

Speaking to ANI, Subramanian said, "When Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin meets PM Modi in Delhi next week he will request to provide more vaccine doses to Tamil Nadu."

 

"Death numbers are expected to decrease in coming days. Vaccination is the only solution to get rid of corona infection so people should come forward to get Vaccination," he added.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi jointly reviewed the vaccination drive which is going on for vegetable shop vendors in Chennai Koyambedu.

Speaking about the drive, Subramanian said, "Koyambedu market was a hot spot in first wave. So Chennai corporation, CMDA, and health department are in the Vaccination drive process here. 9,655 people have been vaccinated in Koyambedu. More than 10,000 will get administered today which will be a huge number per day in a single place."

 

"Vendors are eager to get vaccinated. We have received 1.6 vaccine doses, out of which 98 lakh vaccine doses have been used till now, as per CM's advice," he added.

He also informed that the Tamil Nadu government is probably the first in India where handicapped were vaccinated at their place. 5000 handicapped have been vaccinated in the state.

