Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces more relaxations, tea stalls allowed to reopen

PTI
Published Jun 13, 2021, 3:42 pm IST
Updated Jun 13, 2021, 3:42 pm IST
Tea shops can function from 6 AM to 5 PM and only takeaway services are permitted
Traffic jam at GST road after partial relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday announced more relaxations in as many as 27 districts of the state which includes permission for tea shops to reopen from June 14.

Barring 11 districts, seven in western and four in Cauvery delta regions respectively, the fresh relaxations would be applicable in the rest of 27 districts including Chennai and other nearby districts.

 

Tea shops can function from 6 AM to 5 PM and only takeaway services are permitted, Stalin said in a statement and appealed to people to use vessels and avoid using plastic bags to take home the hot beverage.

Tea stalls are ubiquitous in Tamil Nadu which also sell snack foods and these were closed from May 10, when the lockdown kicked in across the state due to the second wave of COVID-19 and the curbs were extended from time to time.

"Sweet and savoury shops are also permitted to be open from 8 AM till 2 PM and only parcel services are allowed." Restaurants and bakeries have already been allowed to function.

 

To help people avail a host of government services like getting certificates for various purposes, e-service centres would also operate from Monday, the Chief Minister said.

Offices of building construction firms are also allowed to work with a 50 per cent workforce, he added. Construction work has also been allowed already.

After a gap of 35 days, salons, parks and state-run liquor outlets in 27 districts in Tamil Nadu would reopen on June 14 and the state government announced such relaxations on Friday and also extended the lockdown till June 21 morning.

 

Places of worship and tourist locations will continue to remain closed and there would be no public or private bus services during the extended spell of lockdown.

