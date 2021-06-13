Nation Current Affairs 13 Jun 2021 Sonu Sood to set up ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sonu Sood to set up oxygen facility in Anantapur

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 13, 2021, 1:54 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2021, 8:51 am IST
Medical aid would also be provided to those who are unable to afford Covid treatment
Film star Sonu Sood has decided to set up an rapid oxygen facility in Anantapur to provide oxygen the needy at their doorsteps. — DC Image
 Film star Sonu Sood has decided to set up an rapid oxygen facility in Anantapur to provide oxygen the needy at their doorsteps. — DC Image

ANANTAPUR: Film star Sonu Sood has decided to set up an rapid oxygen facility in Anantapur to provide oxygen the needy at their doorsteps.  Medical aid would also be provided to those who are unable to afford Covid treatment.

The Sonu Sood team member Amith Purohit said that the centre would meet the needs of Covid patients  in Anantapur headquarters. Disha DSP A. Srinivasulu and Two Town Inspector Jakir Hussain appreciated the great services of Sonu Sood in saving lives across the country. They were all praise for the promptness and liberal aid with which he is responding to the pleas of patients and those orphaned by the pandemic. 

 

...
Tags: sonu sood, rapid oxygen facility anantapur, medical aid for covid treatment sonu sood
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Latest From Nation

Covid-19 vaccination dry run in Kerala. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala receives 5.38 lakh COVID vaccine doses

Rajkumar Haryani, 38, poses for photographs after getting a dose of Covishield, Serum Institute of India's version of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Ahmedabad. (Photo: AP)

Daily COVID-19 count in India remains below one lakh mark

Tamil Nadu Electricity Board workers push a cart loaded with concrete posts during COVID-induced lockdown in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu CM to meet PM Modi this week, request for more COVID vaccines

The Defence ministry mentioned in a statement on Saturday that defence minister Rajnath Singh “has approved the policy on archiving, declassification and compilation/publication of war/operations histories by the ministry of defence” under which “each organisation under the ministry of defence such as Services, Integrated Defence Staff, Assam Rifles and Indian Coast Guard, will transfer the records, including war diaries, letters of proceedings & operational record books, etc., to the History Division. — PTI

War histories to be declassified within 5 years, handed over to National Archives



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

GST slashed on COVID-19, black fungus medicines; 5% tax retained on vaccines

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a press conference after chairing the 44th GST Council meeting via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Photo:PTI)

Kodakara heist case: Kerala CM says details of probe handed over to ED

The chief Minister said that the SIT is conducting a comprehensive probe into this matter of black money. (Photo: PTI/File)

Visas of stranded foreigners extended till August 31

These foreign nationals will not be required to submit any application to the FRRO or FRO concerned for extension of their visas. (DC file photo)

US student visa appointments to open on Monday

In light of the travel suspension and the current pandemic situation in India, most other routine non-immigrant visa and VAC appointments at U.S. Embassy New Delhi and the consulates in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai remain extremely limited. (DC file photo)

Dominica High Court denies bail to Mehul Choksi, calls him 'flight risk'

Antigua and Barbuda businessman Mehul Choksi is taken to a police van via a wheelchair by a police officer after attending a court hearing, in Roseau, Dominica. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham