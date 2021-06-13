Sonu Sood to set up oxygen facility in Anantapur

Film star Sonu Sood has decided to set up an rapid oxygen facility in Anantapur to provide oxygen the needy at their doorsteps. — DC Image

ANANTAPUR: Film star Sonu Sood has decided to set up an rapid oxygen facility in Anantapur to provide oxygen the needy at their doorsteps. Medical aid would also be provided to those who are unable to afford Covid treatment.

The Sonu Sood team member Amith Purohit said that the centre would meet the needs of Covid patients in Anantapur headquarters. Disha DSP A. Srinivasulu and Two Town Inspector Jakir Hussain appreciated the great services of Sonu Sood in saving lives across the country. They were all praise for the promptness and liberal aid with which he is responding to the pleas of patients and those orphaned by the pandemic.