Online classes in government schools in Telangana likely after June 15

HYDERABAD: The state government is likely to begin online classes once schools reopen after June 15. The education department is planning to start online education for Classes 3 to 10, as instructions have been given to district education officers to ensure that all students in government schools have the TSAT app on their smartphones.

Unlike last year, when due, to the pandemic and uncertainty over reopening of schools, the new academic session was delayed until September, this year the education department is working on establishing better infrastructure for digital classes through TSAT and Doordarshan, an official in the education department said.

However, so far the calendar has not been released for the upcoming academic year, nearly a month after the SSC results were announced. No official date for commencement of online classes has been finalised, said department officials.