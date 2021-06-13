Nation Current Affairs 13 Jun 2021 Daily COVID-19 count ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Daily COVID-19 count in India remains below one lakh mark

PTI
Published Jun 13, 2021, 10:49 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2021, 10:49 am IST
With the fresh cases, the country's tally of cases has climbed to 2,94,39,989
Rajkumar Haryani, 38, poses for photographs after getting a dose of Covishield, Serum Institute of India's version of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Ahmedabad. (Photo: AP)
 Rajkumar Haryani, 38, poses for photographs after getting a dose of Covishield, Serum Institute of India's version of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Ahmedabad. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India reported 80,834 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest after 71 days, while the daily positivity rate further dropped to 4.25 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

With the fresh cases, the country's tally of cases has climbed to 2,94,39,989.

 

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,70,384 with 3,303 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases further declined to 10,26,159 comprising 3.49 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.26 per cent.

A net decline of 54,531 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also 19,20,477 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 37,62,32,162 while the daily positivity rate has further dropped to 4.25 per cent .

 

It has been less than 10 per cent for 20 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate fell below 5 per cent and was recorded 4.74 per cent.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 31st consecutive day.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,80,43,446, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.26 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 25,31,95,048 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

 

The 3,303 fresh fatalities include 1,966 from Maharashtra, 374 from Tamil Nadu, 171 from Kerala and 144 from Karnataka.

A total of 3,70,384 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,08,333 from Maharashtra, 32,788 from Karnataka, 29,280 from Tamil Nadu, 24,800 from Delhi, 21,735 from Uttar Pradesh, 16,812 from West Bengal, 15,503 from Punjab and 13,311 from Chhattisgarh.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

...
Tags: india covid cases, india covid crisis, india covid deaths
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Covid-19 vaccination dry run in Kerala. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala receives 5.38 lakh COVID vaccine doses

Tamil Nadu Electricity Board workers push a cart loaded with concrete posts during COVID-induced lockdown in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu CM to meet PM Modi this week, request for more COVID vaccines

The Defence ministry mentioned in a statement on Saturday that defence minister Rajnath Singh “has approved the policy on archiving, declassification and compilation/publication of war/operations histories by the ministry of defence” under which “each organisation under the ministry of defence such as Services, Integrated Defence Staff, Assam Rifles and Indian Coast Guard, will transfer the records, including war diaries, letters of proceedings & operational record books, etc., to the History Division. — PTI

War histories to be declassified within 5 years, handed over to National Archives

The same girl released another video in social media that she had levelled the charges under pressure from some persons. — Representational image

ITDA PO relieved over allegations



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

GST slashed on COVID-19, black fungus medicines; 5% tax retained on vaccines

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a press conference after chairing the 44th GST Council meeting via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Photo:PTI)

Covid vax: Bharat Biotech to conduct clinical trials in US to seek full approval

Three preclinical studies on Covaxin in laboratory animals were published in Cellpress. — Representational image/AP

Tamil Nadu CM to meet PM Modi this week, request for more COVID vaccines

Tamil Nadu Electricity Board workers push a cart loaded with concrete posts during COVID-induced lockdown in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Kodakara heist case: Kerala CM says details of probe handed over to ED

The chief Minister said that the SIT is conducting a comprehensive probe into this matter of black money. (Photo: PTI/File)

Visas of stranded foreigners extended till August 31

These foreign nationals will not be required to submit any application to the FRRO or FRO concerned for extension of their visas. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham