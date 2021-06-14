Nation Current Affairs 13 Jun 2021 Covid-recovered nurs ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Covid-recovered nurse infected with black fungus ends life in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 14, 2021, 4:10 am IST
Updated Jun 14, 2021, 4:10 am IST
Kin accuse hospital authorities of negligence in treatment which led to a deterioration of her health
Jagadamma ended her lfie inside a bathroom at the medicine ward of Sri Padmavathi state Covid19 hospital in Tirupati on Sunday, officials said. (Representational image)
 Jagadamma ended her lfie inside a bathroom at the medicine ward of Sri Padmavathi state Covid19 hospital in Tirupati on Sunday, officials said. (Representational image)

TIRUPATI: In a tragic twist, a sixty-year-old nurse, who was first infected with Covid19 and recovered but was later infected with black fungus, died by suicide. Jagadamma ended her lfie inside a bathroom at the medicine ward of Sri Padmavathi state Covid19 hospital in Tirupati on Sunday, officials said.

According to the revenue divisional officer of Tirupati, Kanaka Narasa Reddy, the deceased nurse tested positive on May 4. After treatment, she recovered and got her negative report on May 13. On May 25, she was admitted to the state Covid hospital at SVIMS campus in Tirupati as she got infected with the black fungus disease.

 

The doctors at the Covid hospital conducted a surgery on Jayamma on June 10 and she was under observation. Her condition deteriorated. The hospital staff found her body at about 4 am.

Jaamma’s relatives, however, accused the hospital authorities of negligence in treatment which led to a deterioration of her health. Other patients’ attendants also accused the hospital of negligence in treating the patients. They say the hospital does not have the sufficient number of doctors and nurses to treat black fungus patients.

Meanwhile, in another incident, relatives of deceased Covid-19 patient Vinod Kumar (27) from Thanikiri village in Vayalpadu mandal staged a protest at the state covid hospital. They alleged that negligence of medical staff led to the death of their family member. The RDO and the police intervened and pacified them. 

 

Responding to these incidents, health minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, who sought details from the hospital management and the district medical officer Dr U Srihari, advised the staff to ensure the best of medical care is available to patients at the state covid hospital.

The minister advised the RDO to pacify the protesters and provide necessary assistance to them. He also directed the hospital superintendent to pay special attention to the food being supplied to the patients and maintain a hygienic environment at the hospital.

...
Tags: covid-19, black fungus
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Horoscope 14 June 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

After the local rescue operation not being able to make any headway, the Meghalaya government has sought help from the Indian Navy. (India Today)

Miners trapped for 12 days in Meghalaya, state government calls Navy for help

A file picture of the farmers protest in Singhu Border (Image Source: Prakash Singh/AFP)

Amit Shah to focus on talks with farmer unions

The US embassy has decided to start an intensive two months of interviews starting July 1. (DC file photo)

US resumes visas for students

The lowest price per litre was reported from Suryapet district at Rs 99.42 per litre, while the highest was in Jogulamba-Gadwal district at Rs 101.95 per litre on Sunday. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Petrol Rs 100+ in 24 districts of Telangana, Rs 99.90 in Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Covid vax: Bharat Biotech to conduct clinical trials in US to seek full approval

Three preclinical studies on Covaxin in laboratory animals were published in Cellpress. — Representational image/AP

Tamil Nadu CM to meet PM Modi this week, request for more COVID vaccines

Tamil Nadu Electricity Board workers push a cart loaded with concrete posts during COVID-induced lockdown in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Kodakara heist case: Kerala CM says details of probe handed over to ED

The chief Minister said that the SIT is conducting a comprehensive probe into this matter of black money. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kerala receives 5.38 lakh COVID vaccine doses

Covid-19 vaccination dry run in Kerala. (Photo: PTI)

Visas of stranded foreigners extended till August 31

These foreign nationals will not be required to submit any application to the FRRO or FRO concerned for extension of their visas. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham