Covid-recovered nurse infected with black fungus ends life in AP

TIRUPATI: In a tragic twist, a sixty-year-old nurse, who was first infected with Covid19 and recovered but was later infected with black fungus, died by suicide. Jagadamma ended her lfie inside a bathroom at the medicine ward of Sri Padmavathi state Covid19 hospital in Tirupati on Sunday, officials said.

According to the revenue divisional officer of Tirupati, Kanaka Narasa Reddy, the deceased nurse tested positive on May 4. After treatment, she recovered and got her negative report on May 13. On May 25, she was admitted to the state Covid hospital at SVIMS campus in Tirupati as she got infected with the black fungus disease.

The doctors at the Covid hospital conducted a surgery on Jayamma on June 10 and she was under observation. Her condition deteriorated. The hospital staff found her body at about 4 am.

Jaamma’s relatives, however, accused the hospital authorities of negligence in treatment which led to a deterioration of her health. Other patients’ attendants also accused the hospital of negligence in treating the patients. They say the hospital does not have the sufficient number of doctors and nurses to treat black fungus patients.

Meanwhile, in another incident, relatives of deceased Covid-19 patient Vinod Kumar (27) from Thanikiri village in Vayalpadu mandal staged a protest at the state covid hospital. They alleged that negligence of medical staff led to the death of their family member. The RDO and the police intervened and pacified them.

Responding to these incidents, health minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, who sought details from the hospital management and the district medical officer Dr U Srihari, advised the staff to ensure the best of medical care is available to patients at the state covid hospital.

The minister advised the RDO to pacify the protesters and provide necessary assistance to them. He also directed the hospital superintendent to pay special attention to the food being supplied to the patients and maintain a hygienic environment at the hospital.