Nation Other News 13 Jun 2021 COVID death rate wit ...
Nation, In Other News

COVID death rate with co-morbidities and without equal in 1st, 2nd waves in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 13, 2021, 8:17 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2021, 11:37 am IST
Experts state that the death ratio in both these groups is similar in both waves as there were many youngsters who were vulnerable
It is the only vaccine that can provide protection and is the only way forward. — PTI
 It is the only vaccine that can provide protection and is the only way forward. — PTI

HYDERABAD:  The difference between deaths due to Covid 19 in those with co-morbid conditions is 55.69 per cent and those without them 44.31 per cent during the second wave in Telangana. The first wave saw deaths in 55.04 per cent people with co-morbid conditions and 44.96 percent without those conditions.

Experts state that the death ratio in both these groups is similar in both waves as there were many youngsters who were vulnerable due to their social and economic activities. 

 

For this reason it has been noted that 60 per cent of males and 40 per cent of females were infected in both waves.

It is the only vaccine that can provide protection and is the only way forward. The out-patient departments and also the beds in government hospitals for Covid 19 are empty. GHMC limits have seen a reduction in new cases while rural areas are still reporting many cases, especially Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Karimnagar.  

Due to this reason containment zones have been increased from 331 to 338 in the state. This is being done to ensure that social gatherings are not carried out in the areas. It was noted that a crowd of more than 50 people gathered for social ceremonies which led to the emergence of cases in these districts. With cases in the city and its surrounding areas seeing a decline there is a rise in social and economic activity. Experts urge that the Covid-19 protocol must be followed for future well-being. 

 

...
Tags: covid death due to comorbidities, covid death without comorbidities, covid first wave, covid second wave, 60 pc males 40 pc females infected in both covid waves, vaccine is only way forward, containment zones increased, ghmc limits, covid cases, rural areas telangana, restrictions on social gatherings
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Covid-19 vaccination dry run in Kerala. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala receives 5.38 lakh COVID vaccine doses

Rajkumar Haryani, 38, poses for photographs after getting a dose of Covishield, Serum Institute of India's version of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Ahmedabad. (Photo: AP)

Daily COVID-19 count in India remains below one lakh mark

Tamil Nadu Electricity Board workers push a cart loaded with concrete posts during COVID-induced lockdown in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu CM to meet PM Modi this week, request for more COVID vaccines

The Defence ministry mentioned in a statement on Saturday that defence minister Rajnath Singh “has approved the policy on archiving, declassification and compilation/publication of war/operations histories by the ministry of defence” under which “each organisation under the ministry of defence such as Services, Integrated Defence Staff, Assam Rifles and Indian Coast Guard, will transfer the records, including war diaries, letters of proceedings & operational record books, etc., to the History Division. — PTI

War histories to be declassified within 5 years, handed over to National Archives



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

South West monsoon sets in on a farmer-friendly note

Kadapa received the state’s highest rainfall at 286% above normal rainfall. — Representational image/PTI

War histories to be declassified within 5 years, handed over to National Archives

The Defence ministry mentioned in a statement on Saturday that defence minister Rajnath Singh “has approved the policy on archiving, declassification and compilation/publication of war/operations histories by the ministry of defence” under which “each organisation under the ministry of defence such as Services, Integrated Defence Staff, Assam Rifles and Indian Coast Guard, will transfer the records, including war diaries, letters of proceedings & operational record books, etc., to the History Division. — PTI

Lioness dies of COVID-19 at Chennai zoo

Earlier, on May 8, two lionesses have tested positive for COVID-19 at Etawah Safari Park in Uttar Pradesh and eight Asiatic lions housed in the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) Hyderabad have tested positive for SARS-CoV2 virus on May 4. (Representational Image/ANI)

Mudumalai reserve in Tamil Nadu tests 28 elephants for COVID-19

COVID-19 tests conduced on 28 elephants in Mudumalai Tiger reserve. (ANI)

Pakistan National Assembly passes bill to give right of appeal to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham