COVID death rate with co-morbidities and without equal in 1st, 2nd waves in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The difference between deaths due to Covid 19 in those with co-morbid conditions is 55.69 per cent and those without them 44.31 per cent during the second wave in Telangana. The first wave saw deaths in 55.04 per cent people with co-morbid conditions and 44.96 percent without those conditions.

Experts state that the death ratio in both these groups is similar in both waves as there were many youngsters who were vulnerable due to their social and economic activities.

For this reason it has been noted that 60 per cent of males and 40 per cent of females were infected in both waves.

It is the only vaccine that can provide protection and is the only way forward. The out-patient departments and also the beds in government hospitals for Covid 19 are empty. GHMC limits have seen a reduction in new cases while rural areas are still reporting many cases, especially Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Karimnagar.

Due to this reason containment zones have been increased from 331 to 338 in the state. This is being done to ensure that social gatherings are not carried out in the areas. It was noted that a crowd of more than 50 people gathered for social ceremonies which led to the emergence of cases in these districts. With cases in the city and its surrounding areas seeing a decline there is a rise in social and economic activity. Experts urge that the Covid-19 protocol must be followed for future well-being.