Complaints pour in against Covid hospitals in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 13, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2021, 12:07 am IST
Some hospitals not keen to continue Covid services
 Some hospitals wary of government action are now said to be ready to pay back excess amounts. (Representational Photo:AFP)

KAKINADA: In the wake of crackdown on private hospitals treating Covid patients, particularly in East Godavari district, for excess billing, collecting fees from Aarogyasri patients, many patients or their family members are coming forward in large numbers to lodge complaints against the hospitals.

In East Godavari alone, fines have been imposed on three hospitals so far. Some hospitals wary of government action are now said to be ready to pay back excess amounts. They are arriving at a compromise with the patients who recovered and had a grouse against them for not following government norms.

 

But, in many cases, there are no proper bills or evidence to prove that the hospitals flouted the government norms. Only a few are able to gather any evidence against the hospitals. So far, complaints were lodged with the officials against three hospitals at Kakinada and one hospital at Rajamahendravaram on charges of excess billing, denial of services and negligence in treatment, etc. At Rajamahendravaram, a patient complained to MP Margani Bharat over excess charges from the patient, though he is an Aarogyasri holder. It was only after the MP intervened that the hospital reached a compromise and sorted out the matter.

 

Under these circumstances, some hospitals are said to be not keen on providing treatment to Covid-19 patients, even as there are reports of an impending third wave. “Family members beg doctors to admit patients. After recovery, they are levelling charges against the hospitals. If the hospital really took excess amount or charged Aarogyasri patients, they should be punished. But, hospitals are wary of baseless allegations from the public which may tarnish their image and even direct government fury at them,” said a doctor.

...
