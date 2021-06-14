Andhra Pradesh to hire 2000 teachers selected by DSC in 2008

Education minister Adimulapu Suresh revealed this while stressing that this is a daring decision of the CM while also lauding Jagan for introducing English Medium and giving a facelift to all schools under the Nadu-Nedu scheme. (Photo: PTI/File)

Nellore: Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy would release a special GO in the next two days to appoint 2000 teachers who were found eligible by District Selection Committees (DSC) in 2008.

Education minister Adimulapu Suresh revealed this while stressing that this is a daring decision of the CM while also lauding Jagan for introducing English Medium and giving a facelift to all schools under the Nadu-Nedu scheme.

He was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for the Jagananna housing colony at Medapi village in Tripurantakam village in Prakasam district on Sunday.

Referring to the plea from the poor to increase financial assistance for the construction of houses, Suresh said he would take the matter to the notice of the CM. He said ‘Jagananna’ gave Rs 5 lakh worth of house sites to his “sisters” in Medapi village. “We would supply sand free of cost and cement at 50 per cent concession to build their houses.

The education minister said 3000 flats will be built on 35 layouts at his Yarragondapalem constituency. He expressed confidence in the release of funds towards bills pertaining to development works grounded in the villages after the ongoing probe by the vigilance department.

The minister said he made arrangements to distribute the Anandaiah herbal medicine for Covid prevention in all mandals of Yarragondapalem segment free of cost and urged the people to make good use of this.