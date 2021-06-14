Nation Current Affairs 13 Jun 2021 Andhra Pradesh to hi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh to hire 2000 teachers selected by DSC in 2008

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 14, 2021, 4:44 am IST
Updated Jun 14, 2021, 4:44 am IST
Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy to release a special GO in the next two days on the matter
Education minister Adimulapu Suresh revealed this while stressing that this is a daring decision of the CM while also lauding Jagan for introducing English Medium and giving a facelift to all schools under the Nadu-Nedu scheme. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Education minister Adimulapu Suresh revealed this while stressing that this is a daring decision of the CM while also lauding Jagan for introducing English Medium and giving a facelift to all schools under the Nadu-Nedu scheme. (Photo: PTI/File)

Nellore: Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy would release a special GO in the next two days to appoint 2000 teachers who were found eligible by District Selection Committees (DSC) in 2008.

Education minister Adimulapu Suresh revealed this while stressing that this is a daring decision of the CM while also lauding Jagan for introducing English Medium and giving a facelift to all schools under the Nadu-Nedu scheme.

 

He was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for the Jagananna housing colony at Medapi village in Tripurantakam village in Prakasam district on Sunday.

Referring to the plea from the poor to increase financial assistance for the construction of houses, Suresh said he would take the matter to the notice of the CM. He said ‘Jagananna’ gave Rs 5 lakh worth of house sites to his “sisters” in Medapi village. “We would supply sand free of cost and cement at 50 per cent concession to build their houses. 

 

The education minister said 3000 flats will be built on 35 layouts at his Yarragondapalem constituency. He expressed confidence in the release of funds towards bills pertaining to development works grounded in the villages after the ongoing probe by the vigilance department.

The minister said he made arrangements to distribute the Anandaiah herbal medicine for Covid prevention in all mandals of Yarragondapalem segment free of cost and urged the people to make good use of this.

...
Tags: adimulapu suresh, anandaiah
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Horoscope 14 June 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

After the local rescue operation not being able to make any headway, the Meghalaya government has sought help from the Indian Navy. (India Today)

Miners trapped for 12 days in Meghalaya, state government calls Navy for help

A file picture of the farmers protest in Singhu Border (Image Source: Prakash Singh/AFP)

Amit Shah to focus on talks with farmer unions

The US embassy has decided to start an intensive two months of interviews starting July 1. (DC file photo)

US resumes visas for students

The lowest price per litre was reported from Suryapet district at Rs 99.42 per litre, while the highest was in Jogulamba-Gadwal district at Rs 101.95 per litre on Sunday. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Petrol Rs 100+ in 24 districts of Telangana, Rs 99.90 in Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Covid vax: Bharat Biotech to conduct clinical trials in US to seek full approval

Three preclinical studies on Covaxin in laboratory animals were published in Cellpress. — Representational image/AP

Tamil Nadu CM to meet PM Modi this week, request for more COVID vaccines

Tamil Nadu Electricity Board workers push a cart loaded with concrete posts during COVID-induced lockdown in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Kodakara heist case: Kerala CM says details of probe handed over to ED

The chief Minister said that the SIT is conducting a comprehensive probe into this matter of black money. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kerala receives 5.38 lakh COVID vaccine doses

Covid-19 vaccination dry run in Kerala. (Photo: PTI)

Visas of stranded foreigners extended till August 31

These foreign nationals will not be required to submit any application to the FRRO or FRO concerned for extension of their visas. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham