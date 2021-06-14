Adamance of police leads to traffic chaos at AP - Telangana border

VIJAYAWADA: Vehicular traffic came to a virtual standstill on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad national highway at Ramapuram crossroad check-post on Sunday. Telangana police did not allow vehicles without a valid e-pass and sent back nearly 1,500 vehicles because of lack of permissions.

After the Telangana government gave daytime lockdown relaxation, many from AP started for their respective TS destinations. Their plans were shattered at Ramapuram check-post as Telangana police made e-pass mandatory for entering the state even during the relaxation time.

According to reports, Telangana police had allowed 700 vehicles into Telangana with valid e-passes and denied entry to nearly 1,500 vehicles for travelling without e-passes.