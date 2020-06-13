81st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

310,760

1,165

Recovered

155,352

1,117

Deaths

8,895

5

Maharashtra101141477963717 Tamil Nadu4069822047367 Delhi36824133981214 Gujarat22562151091416 Uttar Pradesh126167292365 Rajasthan119308843269 West Bengal102444206451 Madhya Pradesh102417042431 Karnataka6824344079 Haryana6149227264 Bihar6043331635 Andhra Pradesh5636309180 Jammu and Kashmir4574182052 Telangana43201993165 Assam349915386 Odisha3498247413 Punjab2986228263 Kerala232399920 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
Nation Current Affairs 13 Jun 2020 WWF India to Assam g ...
Nation, Current Affairs

WWF India to Assam government: Invoke 1986 Act to punish culprits of oil well fire

DECCAN CHRONICLE | MANOJ ANAND
Published Jun 13, 2020, 9:59 pm IST
Updated Jun 13, 2020, 10:33 pm IST
WWF India said it is deeply disturbed at the blowout that occurred in the oil well
The burning oil well in Assam. (Twitter)
 The burning oil well in Assam. (Twitter)

Guwahati: Expressing deep anguish over the environmental impact of the fire in the oil well, the WWF India has asked the Assam government to invoke the Environment Protection Act, 1986 and take action against the companies responsible for causing 'irreparable damage' to the environment and people in the areas around Oil India Limited’s well at Baghjan in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

Referring to Section 16 of the Act that defines penalties for 'offences by companies', the WWF India said, “We urge the Assam government to initiate immediate steps to restore the habitats in and around the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and Maguri Motapung Beel….WWF India requests the government that relevant provisions of the Environment Protection Act, 1986 must be invoked to take action against the company(ies) responsible for the irreparable damage to the environment and people. It is also imperative to ensure that no further damage is caused to the area and no such incidents are repeated in the future.”

 

Stressing that WWF India  is deeply disturbed at the blowout that occurred in the oil well, it also noted that the accident has endangered the unique wildlife around the area.

“This oilfield is located approximately 1 km from the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, a safe haven of rare and threatened species and 1.5 km from the Maguri Motapung Beel, a valuable wetland and an Important Bird Area. Wildlife in the area has been exposed to danger and instances of carcasses of endangered Gangetic dolphins, India’s National Aquatic Animal, as well as those of rare birds with feathers soaked in oil and other animals have been recovered," the statement read.

As the fires from the blowout continue since June 9, it has currently engulfed surrounding areas. The statement noted that the wind direction has accelerated the heat and sound generated from the fire towards the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and Maguri Motapung Beel, putting wildlife and their habitats under severe threat.  

"As of  June 11, around 7,500 affected families have also been evacuated to nearby relief camps. People from neighbouring villages are also complaining of respiratory complications,” the statement read.

"With the Eco Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park notified to an extent of 0 (zero) kilometre to 8.7 kilometres, this incident has once again proven the imminent danger of having a zero kilometre ESZ around Protected Areas (PAs). This accident and its catastrophic impact on the biodiversity of the area, affecting ecosystem services and related livelihoods of people, reinforces the need to have carefully considered demarcations of ESZ around PAs as required under the Environmental Protection Act, 1986,” it stated.

...
Tags: oil india limited, assam oil well, wwf india, government of assam
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Latest From Nation

Medics collect samples of people for COVID-19 testing in Delhi. PTI photo

Govt allows conditional use of HCQ, Remdesivir for COVID-19

Coronavirus is now in the community transmission stage?

Experts: ICMR is wrong. We are in community transmission

Representational image. (AFP)

Nepal returns Indian national arrested during firing incident near border

Wishing the ruling party MLA a speedy recovery, leader of the Opposition M K Stalin, in a tweet, said that he should return to work for the welfare of the people. AP Photo

One more AIADMK MLA tests positive for COVID-19



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Experts: ICMR is wrong. We are in community transmission

Coronavirus is now in the community transmission stage?

Everything is under control at China border: Army chief to worried Indians

The Army chief speaking to the media today. (ANI)

Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital in utter chaos as COVID-19 bodies pile up at mortuary

Representational image.

Coronavirus in India is now in community transmission stage, claim experts

Representational image. (PTI)

Nepal returns Indian national arrested during firing incident near border

Representational image. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham