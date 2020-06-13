80th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

301,407

3,122

Recovered

149,759

2,787

Deaths

8,551

49

Maharashtra97648460783590 Tamil Nadu4069822047367 Delhi34687127311085 Gujarat22067151091385 Uttar Pradesh120887292345 Rajasthan119308843269 West Bengal102444206451 Madhya Pradesh102417042431 Karnataka6516344079 Haryana6149227264 Bihar6043331635 Andhra Pradesh5636309180 Jammu and Kashmir4574182052 Telangana43201993165 Assam349915386 Odisha3498247413 Punjab2986228263 Kerala232399920 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
Nation Current Affairs 13 Jun 2020 Petrol price rise by ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Petrol price rise by 59 paise per litre, diesel by 58 paise; seventh hike in a row

PTI
Published Jun 13, 2020, 11:52 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2020, 11:52 am IST
Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state.
Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

New Delhi: Petrol price on Saturday was hiked by 59 paise per litre and diesel by 58 paise as oil companies  for the seventh day in a row adjusted retail rates in line with costs since ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 75.16 per litre from Rs 74.57, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 73.39 a litre from Rs 72.81, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

 

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

This is the seventh daily increase in rates in a row since oil companies on Sunday restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus.

In seven hikes, petrol price has gone up by Rs 3.9 per litre and diesel by Rs 4.

The freeze in rates was imposed in mid-March soon after the government hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel to shore up additional finances.

Oil PSUs Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL), instead of passing on the excise duty hikes to customers, adjusted them against the fall in the retail rates that was warranted because of a decline in international oil prices.

...
Tags: daily change in petrol and diesel prices, petroleum industry, diesel and petrol prices, indian oil and gas companies


