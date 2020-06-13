Don't pat your back for low corona death rate: Stalin to Tamil Nadu CM

Chennai: Launching a scathing attack on the way the coronavirus crisis was being handled by the Tamil Nadu government, DMK President MK Stalin urged Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy not to pat himself on the back repeatedly by harping on the low death rate in the state.

There were serious doubts over half the fatalities being covered up, Stalin said in a statement on Friday and alleged that there were discrepancies in the death figures given by the state health department and the Chennai Corporation.

Calling upon the government to concentrate more on preventing the spread of coronavirus, he said that the numbers have not come down even as the fifth phase of the lockdown draws to a close in two weeks.

The alleged that the curfew had not been implemented properly, adding that extending lockdown alone was not the duty of the government, which he stressed should have also developed proper medical infrastructure to stop the spread of the virus.

Chennai was facing a big danger, he warned and said that over 200 doctors had been infected, besides 200 pregnant women, many police personnel, media persons and even children below the age of 12.