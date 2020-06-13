80th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

301,407

3,122

Recovered

149,759

2,787

Deaths

8,551

49

Maharashtra97648460783590 Tamil Nadu4069822047367 Delhi34687127311085 Gujarat22067151091385 Uttar Pradesh120887292345 Rajasthan119308843269 West Bengal102444206451 Madhya Pradesh102417042431 Karnataka6516344079 Haryana6149227264 Bihar6043331635 Andhra Pradesh5636309180 Jammu and Kashmir4574182052 Telangana43201993165 Assam349915386 Odisha3498247413 Punjab2986228263 Kerala232399920 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
Nation Current Affairs 13 Jun 2020 Don't pat your ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Don't pat your back for low corona death rate: Stalin to Tamil Nadu CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 13, 2020, 3:40 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2020, 3:43 am IST
There were serious doubts over half the fatalities being covered up, Stalin said.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin. (PTI)
 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin. (PTI)

Chennai: Launching a scathing attack on the way the coronavirus crisis was being handled by the Tamil Nadu government, DMK President MK Stalin urged Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy not to pat himself on the back repeatedly by harping on the low death rate in the state.

There were serious doubts over half the fatalities being covered up, Stalin said in a statement on Friday and alleged that there were discrepancies in the death figures given by the state health department and the Chennai Corporation.

 

Calling upon the government to concentrate more on preventing the spread of coronavirus, he said that the numbers have not come down even as the fifth phase of the lockdown draws to a close in two weeks.

The alleged that the curfew had not been implemented properly, adding that extending lockdown alone was not the duty of the government, which he stressed should have also developed proper medical infrastructure to stop the spread of the virus.

Chennai was facing a big danger, he warned and said that over 200 doctors had been infected, besides 200 pregnant women, many police personnel, media persons and even children below the age of 12.

...
Tags: dmk chief mk stalin, chief minister edappadi k palainiswami, tamil nadu coronavirus, coronavirus lockdown
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

The rescued people on board INS Shardul. (Twitter)

INS Shardul brings back 233 stranded Indians from Iran's Bandar Abbas

Situation grim in Mumbai and Delhi. (PTI)

Corona cases inch towards 3 lakh mark as states scramble to contain virus

Representational image.

With no new COVID-19 cases in 3 days, Mandya could soon be free from virus

Pic: Amulya Leona facebook page

Amulya Leona, the girl who raised pro-Pakistan slogans at anti-CAA rally granted bail



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court to Tamil Nadu: Lay down mechanism for liquor sale in state

Representational image.

Corona cases inch towards 3 lakh mark as states scramble to contain virus

Situation grim in Mumbai and Delhi. (PTI)

With no new COVID-19 cases in 3 days, Mandya could soon be free from virus

Representational image.

INS Shardul brings back 233 stranded Indians from Iran's Bandar Abbas

The rescued people on board INS Shardul. (Twitter)

In conversation with ex-envoy Nicholas Burns, Rahul slams Modi's leadership style

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the interaction.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham