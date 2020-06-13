80th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

301,407

3,122

Recovered

149,759

2,787

Deaths

8,551

49

Maharashtra97648460783590 Tamil Nadu4069822047367 Delhi34687127311085 Gujarat22067151091385 Uttar Pradesh120887292345 Rajasthan119308843269 West Bengal102444206451 Madhya Pradesh102417042431 Karnataka6516344079 Haryana6149227264 Bihar6043331635 Andhra Pradesh5636309180 Jammu and Kashmir4574182052 Telangana43201993165 Assam349915386 Odisha3498247413 Punjab2986228263 Kerala232399920 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
Nation Current Affairs 13 Jun 2020 Corona cases inch to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Corona cases inch towards 3 lakh mark as states scramble to contain virus

DECCAN CHRONICLE | VINEETA PANDEY
Published Jun 13, 2020, 12:14 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2020, 12:14 am IST
As per worldometers.info, the total cases in India is already 300,821 and deaths are 8,531.
Situation grim in Mumbai and Delhi. (PTI)
 Situation grim in Mumbai and Delhi. (PTI)

New Delhi: Fresh cases of  coronavirus, for the first time, breached the 10,000 mark in India as the overall tally moved closer to 3 lakh. On Friday, India recorded its biggest jump of 10,956 cases and 396 deaths forcing state governments to scramble for fresh strategy to contain the new infections from multiplying.

Amid speculations of a fresh lockdown by the state governments, some states like Maharashtra and Delhi clarified that there will not be a blanket lockdown. However, it is believed that the states may use some stringent methods to prevent mass movement of people in hotspots.

 

“As of now, Begin Again is in motion. @CMOMaharashtra Uddhav Thackeray ji has appealed to all citizens to ensure social distancing, so as to not get even close to a lockdown. Safety of citizens is and will be the only parameter,” tweeted Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray while there was a similar tweet from CM office also.

In Delhi, state health minister Satyender Jain said there are no plans for a fresh lockdown. But Delhi L-G Anil Baijal held a meeting with CM, chief secretary and other officials from the Delhi Police and Ministry of Home Affairs to discuss strategies for containment zone management.

It was evident that there will be some strict measures to prevent unnecessary movement of people in some areas. “Advised field officers to focus on proper delineation, strict perimeter control, intensified IEC, active house to house surveillance with special focus on high risk population for their effective management as per GoI guidelines,” tweeted Baijal.

In Delhi in areas that have reported higher cases and more deaths, state government has started imposing local "lockdown" by restricting movement of people in containment zones.  

He added that increasing bed capacity and improving medical resources is the topmost priority in handling the COVID-19 situation to ensure that a surge in cases does not overwhelm the city's healthcare system.

The statement came soon after the Supreme Court pulled the Delhi government over its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. The apex court also slammed Delhi and other states -- Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Gujarat -- for lower number of tests and asked the state governments to let private labs to test to cover maximum population at the earliest.

India till Friday morning had recorded 2,97,535 cases and 8,498 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The number of active cases is 1,41,842, while 1,47,194 have recovered, taking recovery rate to 49.47 per cent. However, as per worldometers.info, total cases in India were 300,821 and deaths were 8,531.

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus in india, coronavirus testing, coronavirus lockdown


Latest From Nation

Representational image.

With no new COVID-19 cases in 3 days, Mandya could soon be free from virus

Pic: Amulya Leona facebook page

Amulya Leona, the girl who raised pro-Pakistan slogans at anti-CAA rally granted bail

Representational image.

Supreme Court to Tamil Nadu: Lay down mechanism for liquor sale in state

Maharashtra’s Lonar Lake water colour turning pinkish red in the last couple of days. (Photo- Twitter)

Lonar lake mysteriously turns pink



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court to Tamil Nadu: Lay down mechanism for liquor sale in state

Representational image.

With no new COVID-19 cases in 3 days, Mandya could soon be free from virus

Representational image.

In conversation with ex-envoy Nicholas Burns, Rahul slams Modi's leadership style

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the interaction.

India surpasses UK in COVID-19 cases, at 4th position now

Navi Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope inaugurates 1100-bed COVID-19 Quarantine Centre built by NMMC at CIDCO Exhibition Center Vashi, during the nationwide lockdown, in Navi Mumbai, Thursday.

Several shops in Mumbai's Crawford market gutted; fire now doused

Plumes of smoke rise from a building after a fire broke out in few shops at Crawford Market in Mumbai, Thursday. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham